United Imaging Announces Clinical System Installations at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Agreement envisions expansion of cutting-edge clinical services.

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced that The Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging at Huntsman Cancer Institute, part of the University of Utah health care system in Salt Lake City, has installed its first of two United Imaging PET/CT scanners, which brings state-of-the-art molecular imaging technology to the CQCI clinical research lab. Huntsman Cancer Institute is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

According to Jeffrey Yap, Ph.D, Director of the Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging at Huntsman Cancer Institute and Research Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Utah, "It was clear to us that United Imaging brings the best technology to help us deliver the the highest image quality, using FDA-approved PET radiopharmaceuticals as well as investigational compounds that we are evaluating in clinical trials. The passion we share for changing healthcare will significantly enhance our ability to use these molecular imaging technologies to deliver 'precision medicine' by utilizing the biologic information that we measure non-invasively to tailor the treatment for each individual patient." PET/CT imaging allows the initial evaluation and monitoring of the disease throughout treatment rather than requiring patients to undergo surgery or tissue sampling.

U.S. News and World Report recently announced its list of the top cancer programs in the nation and Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah was recognized again as one of the best in the country, ranking 33rd for cancer care out of more than 4,000 cancer centers.

"It's an extremely exciting time for us," commented Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions. "Our business is rapidly growing. We just finished our IPO. We're confident that we are improving healthcare in the United States. And, we're honored that an institution like Huntsman Cancer Institute, which has a strong tradition of innovation, chose us to change healthcare with them. We take that responsibility seriously and expect great mutual success."

United Imaging is celebrating its 11th year as a global business, and has achieved FDA clearance on well over two dozen scanners in the past few years as it continues to gain steam. It recently debuted on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange as its largest IPO of 2022. A highly vertically integrated company, United Imaging has structured itself to control innovation and quality to the highest standard in all its modalities. Its mission is Equal Healthcare for All™, which guides its innovation standards and its global culture. Its uMI® (molecular imaging) portfolio is cutting edge and enables clinical flexibility with digital technology that helps prevent obsolescence.

Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center.

