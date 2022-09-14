River brings 3,000 Bitcoin miners online powered by renewable energy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River (river.com) is a leading Bitcoin technology and financial services company that offers brokerage accounts, Lightning Network access, and full-service Bitcoin mining. Earlier this month, River brought another 3,000 miners online powered primarily by a West Texas wind farm. River has thousands more Bitcoin mining machines scheduled to launch this year on behalf of clients.

"While other companies are closing down mining operations, we are expanding and rapidly growing our Bitcoin mining segment," says Alex Leishman, River CEO. "Our clients range from individuals with one miner to family offices and investment funds building mining fleets."

Clients can easily purchase Bitcoin mining machines on the River iOS app or desktop to get started. Additionally, Bitcoin mining payouts are deposited daily to clients' River accounts, which also show mining portfolio performance and individual miner output.

River simplifies the full mining operation, including procuring the newest hardware and securing space to host miners in the top data centers in the U.S. These features are coupled with some of the lowest hosting energy costs in the industry.

"River is perfect for anyone who wants exposure to Bitcoin mining without the operational complexities," says Leishman. "Our mining product is an important step towards our vision of making Bitcoin accessible for everyone."

About River Financial

River Financial is a Bitcoin technology and financial services company. River offers the full suite of Bitcoin brokerage, custody, Lightning, and mining services in one easy-to-use mobile app and on river.com . River serves individuals, businesses, family offices, and investment funds looking to grow Bitcoin wealth.

