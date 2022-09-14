Ricoh acquires Cenero to expand hybrid work solutions for enterprises

Cenero's best-in-class AV collaboration offerings bolster Ricoh's outsourced digital workplace services capabilities to improve digital dexterity and business agility for customers across the globe

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Cenero, LLC, a service-focused audio visual technology, unified communications, and IT solutions provider.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pa., Cenero offers a range of flexible solutions that improve communication, drive productivity, and empower collaboration. Their suite of solutions includes systems design and delivery, as well as managed services that complement Ricoh's portfolio of remote and hybrid business services.

"This strategic investment in Cenero will create new value for our customers, expanding our global integrated digital services portfolio with hybrid workplace solutions that enable secure, effective, and collaborative meeting experiences for on-premises and remote employees alike," said Carsten Bruhn, President and CEO, Ricoh North America. "Cenero has redefined the unified communications experience, and their industry-leading audio visual services will contribute to Ricoh's on-going quest to solve the next great challenge for business leaders: delivering valuable results from high-performing hybrid teams who work in fluid workspaces."

"Our suite of unified communications and Constant Connect managed services fits in perfectly with Ricoh's portfolio of digital workplace solutions," said Chris Henry, CEO, Cenero. "We have the opportunity to reimagine workspaces with consideration to wellbeing, productivity, and performance and bring forward integrated offerings aligned to the needs of our customers spanning industries not limited to key focus areas in healthcare, financial services, and insurance. We are looking forward to combining forces to bring businesses the strategic collaboration solutions they need in today's ever-changing environments."

Bruhn continued, "Hybrid work is the new standard for global enterprises. We recognize organizations need flexible options and effective technology to build an engaging digital workplace that fosters business agility and innovation aligned with their business strategies. Together with Cenero, we remain focused on meeting customers' needs easily and securely while also maintaining flexibility to ensure we meet new, changing requirements driven by the market."

This acquisition will help Ricoh support its customers with their growing number of offices, meeting rooms, and learning spaces that are quickly being modified to support hybrid working and learning models. According to recent reports, the number of video conferencing devices, including room-based endpoints, USB room devices, and personal video communication devices, will grow 500% by 2025.

Cenero will operate as Cenero, a Ricoh Company, with the current management team and employees reporting to Ricoh North America.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services, thus enabling individuals to work smarter.



With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

