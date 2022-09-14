REGISTRATION OPENS FOR MAPPDCON 2022

Free, Virtual Event is the Biggest Pre-Health Event in the World

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappd has opened registration for MappdCon, enabling premedical and pre-health professionals to attend a free virtual conference with some of the world's foremost pre-health experts.

Thousand of pre-health students meet for free live virtual conference with speakers from all over the pre-health world.

This is third year of this annual event. MappdCon is a continuation of the event formerly known as National Premed Day. With 10,000+ Premeds in attendance in 2020, its inaugural year, National Premed Day became the biggest premedical student event in the world. In 2021, the event expanded to include a pre-physician assistant track. In 2022, the event was renamed MappdCon and will offer workshops aimed at helping a wide range of future health professionals.

"MappdCon is something I've wanted to do for a long time," said Dr. Ryan Gray, Mappd CEO and co-founder. "I started National Premed Day to bring the best minds in the premed world together to help students navigate their journey to med school. I'm excited to expand this free event to help not only future physicians but also physician assistants and other future health professionals."

"Only about half of medical school applicants are accepted into med school," explained Rachel Grubbs, Mappd COO and Co-founder. "Acceptance rates are similar for other pre-health professional programs. In many cases, the issue is not a lack of talent but rather a lack of knowledge of the steps required before applying. I hope to help all future health care professionals, regardless of background or economic situation, access clear information about the road to med school."

Premedical students, as well as their families and advisors, are all welcome to attend. Registration is open now at MappdCon.com

Company information. Mappd, LLC was founded in 2019 by Ryan Gray, MD, and Rachel Grubbs. Gray is a physician by training and retired Air Force Flight Surgeon. He created the award-winning Premed Years Podcast with over 5 million downloads. Grubbs has been a professional advisor of test preparation and higher education for more than 20 years. Mappd's smart technology and advising services take the guesswork out of planning, tracking, and applying to professional health programs. For more information about Mappd, LLC, visit https://mappd.com//

