InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially-Designed Peep Sight for Compound Bows (RKH-163)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to improve sighting and accuracy for archery hunters using a compound bow," said an inventor, from Elizabeth City, N.C., "so I invented the OFFSET PEEP SIGHT. My lightweight design would not have any adverse effects to the compound bow gear."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a specially-designed peep sight for a compound bow. In doing so, it offers archery enthusiasts with a precision sighting optic. As a result, it could increase accuracy. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for archery enthusiasts, hunters, target shooters, etc. Additionally, it can be easily applied to the strings without a bow press and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp