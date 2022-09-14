EUROPEAN WAX CENTER THE LEADER IN WAX NOW PARTNERS WITH THE BEAUTY TOOL EXPERTS, TWEEZERMAN

The Finishing Touch for Highly Precise Results!

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is continuing to redefine excellence. As the experts in wax, European Wax Center is teaming up with the experts in beauty tools, Tweezerman, to further add credibility to their professionally designed wax services. To offer their guests the most precise in-center results, European Wax Center will now use the best-in-class tools in-suite as the finishing step in their first-class professional wax experience.

Renowned for its highly trained wax specialists, European Wax Center created a 4 step process to ensure the most comfortable, luxurious waxing experience. Their exclusive Comfort Wax® is a violet, alcohol-free hard wax designed specifically to make waxing more comfortable by adhering only to the hair and not to the skin. European Wax Center is proud to further elevate and amplify its guests' wax experience by joining forces with the beauty tool experts, Tweezerman. Providing guests with the most precise results, wax specialists will now have the Tweezerman Slant and Point tweezers in-suite to ensure they are able to remove every last hair with precision and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to work with the beauty tool experts of over 40 years, Tweezerman, and the opportunity it provides to continue to enhance the top-tier services we offer. European Wax Center works hard to constantly elevate our guests' waxing experience and build upon the services our certified experts provide. By partnering with Tweezerman, we'll bring their years of experience and expertise to complete our services, allowing us to provide guests with the most precise results." said Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer of European Wax Center.

"European Wax Center will be a strategic partner in 2022 and looking into 2023" Juergen Bosse, President and CEO of Tweezerman International. "We see a strong synergy between both brands, as Tweezerman has a substantial heritage and connection to the professional beauty space."

European Wax Center has always used tweezers as a finishing touch post-wax to remove stray hairs. The addition of Tweezerman tools will elevate the guest experience in-suite, ensuring even more quality through ultra-precise results. Particularly in brow services, wax specialists will use the classic Tweezerman Slant Tweezer and Tweezerman Point Tweezer to guarantee every last hair is removed and that guests leave centers with the exact shape and style they desire.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network includes 893 centers in 45 states as of June 25, 2022. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About Tweezerman

Tweezerman International is recognized in the beauty industry for setting the highest standards of quality, reliability and service with every beauty tool sold. Tweezerman features cutting edge beauty tools for brows, lashes, face, manicure and pedicure. Tweezerman products are sold through professional beauty suppliers as well as top cosmetic and department stores, chain drug stores, specialty shops and Tweezerman.com where we place a focus on education with the help of our pro partners. Additionally, Tweezerman operates a Second Bottom Line through which the company allocates a portion of its profits to charitable organizations, while actively supporting local communities.

