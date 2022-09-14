Corteva Agriscience Showcases Leading R&D Pipeline Advancements

Sustainable innovation fuels Corteva's future product offerings, creating value now and for decades to come for farmers, shareholders and society

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) highlighted its leading pipeline of seed and crop protection innovations focused on increasing farmer productivity and profitability with best-in-class, differentiated, and sustainably-advantaged solutions at the Company's Investor Day and R&D Field Showcase.

"We have refined our company's strategy, our operating model and our culture, all designed to meet the global challenges of food security, climate change and the energy transition, but also drive greater value for farmers and allow Corteva to reach its full potential," said Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "We have a very attractive long-term growth profile fueled by our innovation engine that is unique and different than others in the industry."

Sustainable innovations address productivity, climate and food security

An industry leader in innovation, the Company is building on its 100-year corn breeding history with new advanced breeding techniques and proprietary biotechnology traits while developing next generation sustainability-advantaged crop protection products.

"Farmers need improved products that solve farm-level and field-level specific challenges, all while helping improve the overall sustainability of agriculture," said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology Officer and Digital Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "Corteva is up to this challenge."

Corteva showcased how its R&D pipeline will help farmers increase yield potential and protect that yield as they face increasing pressure from weeds, insects, diseases, and weather events, including:

Reduced stature corn that allows farmers to optimize how they manage their fields while having a more climate resilient crop.

Advanced seed breeding and gene editing to unlock additional power of native genetics to improve yield potential, enhance disease resistance, and build new value-added seed protein and oil products.

Differentiated and sustainably-advantaged crop protection products like Inatreq™ active, Adavelt™ active and Haviza™ active - three naturally inspired actives for disease control. This family of fungicides uses a new mode of action, has numerous favorable sustainability benefits, and represents generations of innovation for food production and sustainability.

Expanded source of renewable energy, with a new winter oilseed/soybean double cropping system. Corteva has developed and tested proprietary varieties of winter canola for a double crop system in the southern U.S. to create a new feedstock option for the renewable fuels market, an additional revenue opportunity for farmers, while reducing the carbon intensity of oil production.

Digital insights on how to get more yield and yield protection from Corteva seed and crop protection products.

"These highlights are representative of our robust pipeline and our ongoing commitment to provide farmers with the tools they need to increase productivity, profitability and sustainability on their operations – which in turn results in healthy, nutritious and affordable food for the rest of us," said Eathington. "We look forward to advancing these innovations to ensure farmers have access to technology that benefits them and society."

