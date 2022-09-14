AltrixBio announces issuance of US Patent for water-activated mucoadhesive composition and formulations for LuCI™ (luminal coating of the intestine).

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrix Bio , a leading early-stage biotech startup, announces the issuance of US Patent 11,433,094, on September 6, 2022, for the proprietary compound, LuCI™, a novel agent for the treatment of obesity-associated metabolic disorders.

This is a significant milestone with respect to our intellectual property portfolio, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in this field, said Nancy Briefs, the CEO of AltrixBio. "The patent covers our breakthrough LuCI technology that has the potential to positively impact millions of patients, allowing them to avoid invasive bariatric surgery with a safe, effective, and affordable oral solution for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity."

As an orally administered agent, LuCI™ has demonstrated in preclinical testing to be a safe, non-invasive, and effective agent that replicates the effects of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery.

Approximately 80% of patients who have gastric bypass surgery have significant weight loss and, importantly, early and weight-independent remission of T2D. While gastric bypass surgery is the most effective intervention for managing obesity and type-2 diabetes, it is an expensive intervention associated with some risks.

About AltrixBio

Altrix Bio was founded in 2019 to commercialize the research from the labs of Dr. Karp and Dr. Tavakkoli at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. They were fascinated by the rapid resolution of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) observed in patients undergoing gastric bypass. They hypothesized that an orally delivered drug material was capable of transiently adhering to the proximal bowel and could replicate the effect of surgery, "Surgery in a Pill™". In addition to its therapeutic utility in diabetes and obesity, LuCI™ has unique qualities that enable its use as a platform for delivering biologics to the GI tract.

