XT.COM Adds Trading Support for Neoxa (NEOX) With Tether Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neoxa (NEOX) token gets listed on XT.COM as a NEOX/USDT trading pair. The token is officially available for trading on September 7, 2022 (UTC), at 10:00 (UTC). Deposits have been enabled on September 6, 2022 (UTC), at 10:00 (UTC). Enthusiastic crypto traders are encouraged to discover decentralized gaming with the NEOX token.

Developers can create their own video game assets, which can then be purchased via NEOX tokens on the Neoxa Marketplace. These assets can involve the game itself, character skins, in-game items, and etc. Other use cases for NEOX tokens include but not limited to remittances, art purchases, registration fees, and etc.

Whenever a digital asset is created, NEOX tokens are burned and unique names are provided to the concerning asset. Any Digital assets created on the Neoxa Netowrk can be both traded and sold, allowing any creator to transfer ownership of their tokens to any other wallet.

With this new listing, anyone who is interested in trading NEOX/USDT will officially have the withdrawal option on September 8, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). Take part and explore trading NEOX hassle-free on the exchange.

About Neoxa

Nexoa is a blockchain that features its native digital assets for gamers and game developers alike. It allows users to play games deployed on the blockchain while mining tokens, utilizing both POW and POG (Proof of Game). This is a new way for gamers to take advantage of blockchain technology while enjoying their favorite games. Utilizing Neoxa, gaming communities can easily work together to mine the next block, allowing gamers to profit from their gaming lifestyle.

Website: https://www.neoxa.net/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NeoxaNet

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

