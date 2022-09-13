NeuExcell Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the UBS Biotechnology Virtual Private Company Symposium

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical gene therapy company focusing on improving the lives of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ronald Lorijn, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of NeuExcell Therapeutics, will participate in the upcoming virtual UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium. Dr. Lorijn will provide a corporate overview followed by a moderated Q&A at the upcoming Symposium on September 21-22, 2022.

UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

Date: Wednesday September 21, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

NeuExcell is a privately held early-stage gene technology company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and CNS injuries. Based upon the scientific work of Prof. Gong Chen, the Company has developed a potentially disruptive neural repair technology through astrocyte-to-neuron conversion in-vivo by introducing neural transcription factor(s) through adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy. NeuExcell's pipeline covers major neurodegenerative diseases such as Stroke, Huntington's Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Glioma. For more information, visit www.neuexcell.com.

