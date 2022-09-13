METROPLUSHEALTH PARTNERS WITH SUNY FIT NYC FOR AN ICONIC NEW YORK CITY BRAND DESIGN CONTEST

All Active SUNY FIT NYC Students Are Encouraged to Participate – Top Four Designers to Win Prize Totaling Up to $20,000

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next four months, MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, is partnering with the State University of New York Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT NYC) as part of its New York City rebrand. This partnership will make MetroPlusHealth the first health plan to ever collaborate with FIT NYC and the City and gives students the opportunity to design uniforms as diverse as the great City it serves.

MetroPlusHealth (PRNewswire)

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, MetroPlusHealth's front-line workers have worked in and with communities throughout New York City. Employees work in all-weather elements (sun, rain, snow, etc.), both indoors and outdoors. The uniforms must be durable, culturally sensitive, comfortable, trendy and represent the MetroPlusHealth brand.

To participate in this competition, FIT students must be enrolled in their 4th, 5th, 6th, or 7th semester of the FIT Fashion Design program or their 7th semester of the Technical Design/Patternmaking program, in the Fall 2022 academic semester. Students must submit a mood board and digital sketches to Professor Kaye by Monday, October 10, 2022.

The top five designs will be featured on a website where MetroPlusHealth employees, FIT NYC students, and the public will vote on the best design. There will be four category winners: traveling transporters (drivers, porters, and community center support), street savers (community engagement and outreach), community connectors (community navigator and insurance enrollment), and the voice (call center support). Each winner will receive $5,000 per category, and the honorable mention winner will receive $1,000.

Competition Timeline



September 13, 2022 1 PM – 2 PM Presentation/Information Session October 10, 2022 11:59 PM Due date for design/mood boards, sketches, swatches, and

Student Consent Forms Deadline October 17, 2022

Finalists Announced December 5, 2022

Final Projects Submission Deadline December 19, 2022

Judging Day and Winners Announced

"Over the past year, we have been working with New Yorkers to inform our rebrand. We asked community members what they wanted to see in a health plan, and the people have spoken. New Yorkers want care that is distinctively New York and puts people over profit. Just like MetroPlusHealth and the great City we serve, the unconventional minds of FIT NYC students will bring our bold vision to reality," said Ken Louie, Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Communications at MetroPlusHealth. "MetroPlusHealth teammates are everywhere in the five boroughs, and we want to ensure that our brand is as New Yorker as it gets because that's who we are."

"There is no greater sense of accomplishment for a FIT student of fashion design than to be given the opportunity to express their design sensibilities/abilities through an open contest call for a great organization like MetroPlusHealth," said Michael Kaye, Professor in the Fashion Design Department at Fashion Institute of Technology. "What a fantastic showcase for the winning uniform designs - to be produced and worn proudly by the MetroPlusHealth workforce."

Learn more about the contest on FIT NYC's calendar of events and deadlines . To learn more about MetroPlusHealth, visit www.metroplus.org .

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 675,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

CONTACT:

Divendra Jaffar

212-908-3380/646-952-3243

jaffadi@metroplus.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth