Holland America Line's 2024 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage Returns After a Decade with Easy San Diego Departure

94-day journey includes 43 port calls, Great Barrier Reef and Komodo Island

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is continuing to bolster its longer voyages departing from a North America homeport, and the 2024 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage is the newest addition. The 94-day journey that's been more than 10 years in the making departs Jan. 3, 2024, aboard Volendam, sailing roundtrip from San Diego, California.



Guests on this circumnavigation of the land Down Under will experience the vibrant Great Barrier Reef, natural wonders of Hawaii and the South Pacific, and lush landscapes of New Zealand — all without international air travel from the United States or with a convenient flight from Canada.

"Australia continues to be a sought-after cruising destination, and by offering it as a Grand Voyage we're able to take our time and feature other beautiful locales like the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand and the Great Barrier Reef," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "It's been more than 10 years since we've offered this Grand Voyage itinerary, and we listened to our guests who requested that we bring it back. The San Diego departure makes it easy for our North American guests to explore this region and make it a memorable journey along the way."

2024 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage Highlights

94 days. Departs Jan. 3, 2024 , sailing roundtrip from San Diego aboard Volendam.

43 ports of call, including 17 around the Australian continent.

4 overnight calls: Fremantle ( Perth ) and Sydney, Australia ; Auckland, New Zealand ; Papeete, Tahiti.

2 evening departures: Honolulu, Hawaii , and Brisbane, Australia .

Two full days of scenic cruising in the famed Great Barrier Reef, exploring the Ribbon Reef and Far North regions.

16 calls at a collection of stunning South Pacific islands.

A call at Komodo Island, with the opportunity to see the iconic Komodo Dragon prowling the landscape.

Scenic cruising in the Torres Strait and Milford Sound.

Two shorter segments are available: 58 days from San Diego to Sydney and 36 days from Sydney to San Diego .

A Grand Onboard Experience

On a Grand Voyage, evening shipboard activities shine with local cultural entertainment and special guest headliners. Festive parties create memorable moments, as does the Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner for all guests. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change regularly, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

Grand Voyage Early Booking Benefits

Guests who book the full 94-day Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage by June 1, 2023, receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare, along with amenities valued at up to $4,770 per person. Perks for verandah and select ocean-view staterooms include onboard spending money up to $300 per person, prepaid crew recognition (gratuities), luggage delivery service to and from San Diego for two pieces, initial in-suite liquor setup, a complimentary shore excursion and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine. Suites also receive onboard spending money up to $1,000 per person, unlimited luggage delivery service to and from San Diego and a Signature Internet Package.

Additional upcoming Grand Voyages include the 2022 and 2023 Grand Africa Voyage, 2023 and 2024 Grand World Voyages, and 2023 Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

