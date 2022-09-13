Harness® Expands Global Partner Program with New Managed Service Provider Offering

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can now help their customers optimize cloud spend and deliver software more effectively with the Harness Cloud Cost Management module

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery PlatformTM company, today announced the launch of the Harness Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program. The new program enables organizations working with trusted MSPs to manage their cloud spend, consumption and resources using the Harness Cloud Cost Management module with the support, services and training of their MSP of choice. For more information, please visit harness.io/company/partners.

Cloud adoption is a business imperative, but it can be complicated, expensive and hard for organizations to know where to start. According to a recent study , organizations waste over 30% of their cloud spend, and need support taking control of their cloud consumption. Cloud adoption can enable increased velocity of software delivery, but the complexity and fragmentation of traditional developer tools can actually increase inefficiency and the risk of application outages. Providing an answer to this challenge, MSPs give organizations a one-stop-shop for the expertise, support and technology needed to transition to the cloud, transform their business functions and manage costs.

"Companies are eager to move to the cloud, but many struggle with the complexities and costs associated with making that transition," said Jason Eubanks, Chief Revenue Officer, Harness. "With the Harness Global MSP partner program, customers are able to leverage our software delivery platform and Cloud Cost Management capabilities together with the support, services and training of a MSP partner."

With the launch of the expanded partner program, Harness MSP partners can offer the Harness Cloud Cost Management module to help FinOps, DevOps and IT teams manage cloud computing resources and reduce cloud costs through automation. Harness will continue to add its full suite of modules to the program, including Continuous Delivery , Continuous Integration , Security Testing Orchestration , Service Reliability Management , Feature Flags and Chaos Engineering .

Evolutio , a leading provider of cloud-based services, is extending its current partnership with Harness as the first MSP partner. Evolutio specializes in providing professional services and solving the operational challenges of building and scaling enterprise applications for their customers.

"Harness has proven to be a disruptive leader in helping organizations adapt to the ever-changing cloud landscape by enabling IT and developer teams to deliver software efficiently," said Adam Ties, CEO and co-founder, Evolutio. "Our expanded partnership combines Evolutio's expertise in professional services with Harness's industry-leading Cloud Cost Management capabilities, empowering us to deliver immense value to our customers."

New and existing Harness partners are encouraged to take part in the expansion as Harness is quickly scaling the MSP Partner program in markets around the globe. Please visit harness.io/company/partners for more information and to learn how to apply to the program.

About Harness

Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™, provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to rapidly release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness Inc. is based in San Francisco. More on Twitter @harnessio and at harness.io .

