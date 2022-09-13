FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMED A TOP 10 REGIONAL UNIVERSITY IN THE SOUTH

U.S. News & World Report Ranking Honors School

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College (FSC) announced today that it has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's distinguished college rankings guide as one of the top 10 "Best Regional Universities in the South."

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

One of only three schools in Florida to be listed in the top 10, FSC is the only university in Polk County. This is the 13th year FSC has received this designation.

"The incredible faculty and extraordinary students of Florida Southern have once again proven themselves to be among the elite in all of the United States," Florida Southern College President Anne B. Kerr said. "I am excited to see our talented community's hard work and dedication once again be recognized."

U.S. News & World Report utilizes surveys, data pertaining to graduation and retention rates, and faculty-to-student ratios to produce college rankings based on school groupings established by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and determined by each school's academic mission.

In addition to being recognized as a best regional university in the south, FSC was also included by the publisher on their "Most Innovative Schools" list, reflecting the College's aspirational plans for curriculum, campus life, and facilities to ensure pervasive excellence and outstanding outcomes for graduates.

U.S. News & World Report's praise of FSC continues the College's trend of accolades that highlight the school's academic excellence and focus on experiential education. The guide includes FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, among top undergraduate business and nursing programs.

Florida Southern is also ranked at No. 11 in the "Best Value Universities in the South" category, the highest rating of any school in the state.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College