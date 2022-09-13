From Coca-Cola's former Global Director of Creative Strategy Daryl Weber and Financial Strategist Ken Weber comes a timely new book on branding strategies for Democratic candidates

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealClear Publishing, announces the release of Branding Democrats, a timely new book that gives Democratic candidates a blueprint for winning elections using branding strategies that former DNC Director Les Francis calls "crucial" for upcoming elections.

"Branding Democrats" is available now where books are sold. Image courtesy of RealClear Publishing. (PRNewswire)

The Democratic Party has something to learn from the business world: branding and messaging matter. And with the turmoil created by the recent Supreme Court rulings and Democrats' disappointing and haphazard response—the 2022 elections hang in the balance.

Daryl Weber and his father—financial strategist Ken Weber, who co-wrote the book—lay out a step-by-step plan to revive a political party that should be easily winning elections. From George W. Bush's economic failures to an impeached incumbent in 2020, Republicans are still winning in the face of massive political missteps. This is inexcusable, according to the Webers. Things fundamentally must change—and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Branding Democrats offers Democrats a way forward: to build a stronger—and smarter—brand that works in the volatile political climate today. Using real world examples from past campaigns and years of branding expertise, Ken and Daryl Weber lay out a plan for taking the Democratic Party's brand from nonexistent to a consistent message that resonates with voters.

Daryl Weber is a brand strategist who has worked for some of the biggest brands in the world, including Coca-Cola, Nike, Johnnie Walker, Google, and many others. He was previously global director of creative strategy at The Coca-Cola Company and a strategy director at the brand consultancy Redscout. He is the author of Brand Seduction: How Neuroscience Can Help Marketers Build Memorable Brands. His father, Ken Weber is president of Weber Asset Management and author of the political blog, Sanity-First.com.

More information on Branding Democrats can be found at brandingdemocrats.com.

