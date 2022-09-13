Belk Hosts Beauty Bash Events as Part of Retailer's Renewed Focus on Growing Beauty Department

Company recently hired over 300 new consultants to provide beauty services to customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday shopping season soon upon us, Belk is renewing its commitment to the beauty department by offering customers a unique experience to connect with product experts at its upcoming Beauty Bash events. The events will be held at 105 store locations starting Thursday, September 15th and run through Sunday, September 18th, giving customers the opportunity to ask questions, experiment with their favorite beauty products, and try out new ones.

"Beauty continues to be a main sales driver for retailers, even as ongoing macro-economic pressures force consumers to be more cost-conscious," said Belk CEO Don Hendricks. "At Belk, we're always looking for ways to best serve our customers, which is why we're revitalizing our approach to beauty by adding more staff, as well as unveiling new product lines in the future."

Over the past few months, Belk has hired more than 300 beauty consultants across its 16-state footprint to add even more expertise to the beauty department, while also bringing back more personal experiences customers had come to love while shopping at Belk before the COVID-19 pandemic. The new hires consist of full and part-time positions and span across sales, beauty, and operational positions with a specific focus on cosmetic beauty advisors and counter manager positions.

"We're so excited to be growing our beauty department and giving customers more of what's most important to them," said Karen Patton, VP Division Merchandise Manager, Beauty at Belk. "We know people feel their best when they look their best, and we look forward to helping our customers achieve their beauty goals."

Customers will receive 20% off their beauty purchases at Belk Beauty Bash (exclusions do apply), and those who make a purchase of $75 or more will get a free "Wake Up and Make Up" bag while supplies last. To learn more about the event and which stores in your area are participating, please visit http://events.belk.com/belkbeautybash1.

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

