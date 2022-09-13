Author, Leadership Coach and Speaker Kyle McDowell Launches 'Begin with WE: 10 Principles for Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence'

McDowell's Book Outlines Inspiring and Proven Approaches to Transforming Bosses into Authentic Leaders and Reshaping Corporate Cultures

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle McDowell, author, leadership coach, and inspirational public speaker, announced today the launch of his new book, "Begin with WE: 10 Principles for Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence," which is now available for purchase worldwide at major bookselling outlets such as Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble, or wherever books are sold.

With his first publication, McDowell draws from nearly three decades of experience leading massive organizations inside corporate America. "Begin with WE" examines the root causes of dysfunction in business, highlighting the plague of a "me-oriented" paradigm, and provides the remedy with McDowell's guiding principles, "The 10 WEs." His inside-out approach aims to restore passion and purpose and turn apathy into optimism by capitalizing on the strength of the collective "WE."

"McDowell has created a framework that allows everyone on the team to come as they are and deliver their best work," said Harry Kraemer, clinical professor of management and organizations, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, executive partner with Madison Dearborn Partners, and former chairman and CEO of Baxter International. "His candid approach is refreshing and speaks to the hearts and minds of all leaders."

"Begin with WE" is the culmination of McDowell's passion for cultivating truly authentic and courageous leaders regardless of job title or seniority. This philosophy is derived from an unwavering belief that there's a better way to thrive in and out of corporate America. The book shares principles that apply to all facets of daily life and are extraordinarily relatable to anyone who possesses an optimism and eagerness to make an impact and be a catalyst for change, innovation, and excellence.

In addition, McDowell's work features colorful endorsements from well-renowned sports figures, including Major League Baseball outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and former National Football League coach Monte Kiffin. It also showcases real-life anecdotes from McDowell's former colleagues who have put these principles into practice and realized clear, tangible results.

McDowell's "10 WEs":

1. WE do the right thing. Always.

2. WE lead by example.

3. WE say what we're going to do. Then WE do it.

4. WE take action.

5. WE own our mistakes.

6. WE pick each other up.

7. WE measure ourselves by outcomes. Not activity.

8. WE challenge each other. Diplomatically.

9. WE embrace challenge.

10. WE obsess over details.

About Kyle McDowell

Kyle McDowell is an author, speaker, and leadership coach with nearly three decades of experience leading tens of thousands of employees at some of America's largest corporations, including United Health Group, CVS Health, and Bank of America.

McDowell's passion for people and proven track record for cultivating truly authentic and courageous leaders were born from an unwavering belief that there's a better way to thrive in corporate America. That passion culminated in the creation of "The 10 "WEs," McDowell's guiding principles that also serve as the foundation for his book, "Begin with WE: 10 Principles for Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence."

After successfully weaving "The 10 WEs" into the cultural fabric of several organizations, McDowell wrote "Begin with WE" and launched Kyle McDowell Inc., a global coaching, consulting, and speaking firm dedicated to improving organizational effectiveness by inspiring courageous and authentic leaders who are committed to the power of "WE."

McDowell is widely known for his inspiring approaches to transforming bosses into real leaders while reshaping corporate cultures. He is regularly invited to speak at business, educational, and nonprofit institutions and events, and has been featured in major national publications, such as The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Herald, and The Burlington Free Press. McDowell holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He lives in Tampa, Florida.

