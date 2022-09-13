AllAthlete App Launches and Reaches 100,000 Installs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllAthlete , which enables NCAA D1, D2, and D3 college sports programs to discover up-and-coming athletes from high school and college, has successfully launched and acquired its first 100,000 downloads.

AllAthlete enables sports programs to discover op athletes, has launched and acquired its first 100,000 downloads.

Prior to launch, the AllAthlete team spent almost 2 years collecting data on what criteria top athletic departments look for across 50 different NCAA sanctioned sports, and used that data to create a platform to match young athletes to athletic programs based on a number of factors.

Founded by Greg Auerbach in 2020, AllAthlete is a platform built for athletes to showcase their entire athletic resume. As a former member of Michigan's football recruiting staff, too many times Auerbach saw that the recruiting process evaluated only a small pool of high-profile athletes and the process missed the larger pool of 8 million high school athletes across the country. The large majority of high school athletes are not recruited because the athletes don't have access to the exposure or services needed to be seen by coaches and have no real pathway to get to the next level of their athletic career.

"Sports is supposed to be the true equalizer," Auerbach said. "All the stories you hear in sports are about if you work hard enough you can go from having nothing to making it big. But in reality, that's not often the case. Most young athletes don't get the opportunity, don't have the access, and don't have nearly the amount of attention or visibility they need to get to the next level."

He founded AllAthlete to help athletes of all sports, of all means, get to the next level.

The platform has already been widely adopted at Division I levels, including at Akron University, where director of player personnel Sam Popper is using AllAthlete to cut through the recruiting noise. Instead of sifting through various recruiting sites, emails and social media DMs, AllAthlete allows Popper to get the information he needs — directly from the athlete.

"With all these prospects that come in front of us, it's sometimes really hard to make yourself stick out in such a big group," Popper said. "AllAthlete is an app designed for you, the athlete, to do exactly that — stick out in a group of prospects. It allows you to show me your full arsenal of who you are as an athlete, so I can evaluate the full picture of who you are."

AllAthlete is making a real difference in the lives of high school athletes like Michigan based Clintondale High School running back and defensive back, Dacari Jenkins. AllAthlete gave him the opportunity to connect with numerous out-of-state colleges that he otherwise wouldn't have access to.

"AllAthlete has given me the opportunity to connect with and talk with numerous college coaches," Jenkins said. "AllAthlete is dedicated to helping young athletes pursue their dreams of playing sports at the next level. AllAthlete has given me the opportunity to pursue my dreams."

Bellarmine quarterback, Tristan Warner, credits AllAthlete for his recent commitment to Washington. Warner said he was having trouble making connections with college coaches because of the pandemic up until he joined AllAthlete.

"Prior to joining AllAthlete my recruitment was pretty challenging. Coming off the COVID year, college coaches were behind on recruiting and I felt like I was stuck," Warner said. "After joining AllAthlete I was instantly in contact with at least five Division I coaches and my recruitment started to take off. It can definitely help you out as long as you take the time and effort to fill everything out."

High school and college athletes, as well as athletic departments at colleges can download AllAthlete is currently available in the Apple App Store and also on the web at www.allathlete.com .

About AllAthlete

AllAthlete is a platform built for athletes and college sports programs. Athletes can use the platform to showcase their entire athletic resume, which can include things like highlights, measurables, and achievements. College sports programs can easily search athletes based on their sport, position, and metrics to meet their specific needs. This way athletes can easily be discovered by top NCAA D1, D2, and D3 college sports programs who are using AllAthlete to find up-and-coming college athletes. AllAthlete is currently available in the Apple App Store and also on the web at www.allathlete.com .

View original content:

SOURCE AllAthlete