Two Sigma Insurance Quantified Forms Advisory Council of Insurance and Technology Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (TSIQ), a leading underwriting technology company for the commercial property and casualty industry and an affiliated company of Two Sigma, announced today the appointment of David W. Michelson (Dave) and Edward A. Sweeney, Jr. (Ed) as strategic advisors. The two join co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma David Siegel and TSIQ strategic advisor John "Jay" Nichols , to form an Advisory Council for the company.

TSIQ works with industry innovators to realize profitable underwriting growth by delivering technology and risk intelligence that augments and amplifies talent. The company's Advisory Council brings together distinguished experts from the insurance, financial services and technology industries to provide valuable direction and ensure high impact for clients.

"We are thrilled to formalize this Council and welcome Dave and Ed to our team," commented Brian Modesitt, CEO of Two Sigma Insurance Quantified. "Dave and Ed bring tremendous expertise as leaders and trusted advisors in the property and casualty insurance industry. Combined with David and Jay, the experience and guidance of the council will accelerate our ability to work with the industry to innovate within underwriting."

Dave Michelson shared, "I have been impressed with TSIQ's unique approach. By working directly with CUOs and underwriters the team is able to deliver technology and data-driven insights that drive business outcomes. I look forward to contributing my perspectives to help the products continue to evolve."

Michelson is the President of DWM Consulting and former CEO, President and Senior Advisor to National Interstate Insurance Company, where the company was consistently profitable and outperformed the market during his 24 years in leadership roles. He has extensive specialty in the property and casualty insurance industry and technical experience. Michelson has served as board director and advisor to leading businesses including Protective Insurance and Lytx and is currently an Advisor to CompScience, Roadz and High Definition Vehicle Insurance.

Sweeney commented, "TSIQ's technical capabilities and products are unparalleled. What makes this group different is their application of these competencies in a way that eliminates burdensome manual processes and provides leaders with real-time intelligence about their underwriting. I'm excited to help them build on their strategy of partnership with clients."

Sweeney was most recently an Executive Vice President at Guy Carpenter & Co. LLC where he was a trusted advisor to global insurance companies for more than 40 years. Previously, he held roles including Casualty Specialties Leader, Head of Eastern Region and Global Clients Executive Leader. Ed has extensive knowledge in product, general, professional and management liability lines, in addition to reinsurance risk management strategies to help insurance companies address their volatility and risk appetites through product design, market needs assessments and analytical and technical pricing.

About Two Sigma Insurance Quantified

TSIQ is an underwriting technology company serving commercial property and casualty insurers and MGAs seeking to grow underwriting while reducing risk. Our Submission IQ product organizes data from submissions and third-party data so underwriting teams can make faster, data-driven decisions. Underwriters using Submission IQ can better respond to their distribution partners, evaluate and manage risk and adapt to the market. Submission IQ is delivered as SaaS, and TSIQ offers a high level of strategic and end-user support and collaboration. TSIQ is an affiliated company of Two Sigma Investments, LLC. For more information, visit: www.twosigmaiq.com.

