Remento Raises $3M Seed Round, Led by Upfront Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remento , a company dedicated to capturing and preserving family stories, today announced a $3 million seed round and the launch of its first product, the Remento iOS app. The raise is led by Upfront Ventures, along with a group of angel investors, including Brooke Hammerling, Chuck Davis, Dan Nova, Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail, and Sarah Harden.

Remento allows people to capture family stories in a new way, designed to make it easier than ever to get started. The company's new mobile app provides conversation prompts to inspire the sharing of stories from every member of the family – from questions about a grandparent's childhood home, to prompts that add context to images of precious keepsakes or wedding photos. Once selected and customized, these prompts facilitate family conversations that can be recorded directly within the app. Individual stories from these sessions are then showcased in the app's interactive playback experience, where they can be preserved, shared, and celebrated with loved ones without any editing required.

The company's co-founder and CEO Charlie Greene conceived of Remento after filming a series of interviews with his mother shortly after her cancer diagnosis. "The conversations our family recorded after we learned my mother had cancer changed our relationship forever. As she reflected on photos and answered questions about her early years for her grandchildren to one day watch, I learned more about her life than I ever could have imagined," said Greene. "That's why we've created Remento: to help others learn the stories of their loved ones through recorded conversations that capture far more than cluttered photo libraries and static family trees ever could."

The Remento app, which is free to use, is built on a foundation of neuroscience, psychology, and storytelling expertise. The app is the first foray into technology that seeks to reimagine the way we discover, document, and share memories in the digital age.

"Social and digital media have become much more about passively consuming photos and videos than about really connecting with our loved ones. We think there's a huge untapped opportunity in bringing people and their stories together and giving all our media more meaning," said Mark Suster, Managing Partner at Upfront Ventures. "Charlie and the Remento team are building a storytelling platform with vision and human empathy that we believe can have enormous consumer appeal."

Remento will use this round's funding to expand hiring and extend current research and development efforts, including building features that will move toward their vision of changing the way we document our everyday lives and create lasting family mementos.

Remento helps people discover, document, and more deeply appreciate their family story in a new way. The company's first product, the Remento iOS app, makes it easy to host a conversation with a family member that uncovers precious memories of their past. Remento guides these conversations by recommending tailored conversation prompts, each of which has been carefully crafted by Remento's network of memory experts, brain scientists, and professional storytellers. Whether it's reflections on monumental moments or the joys of everyday life, Remento helps break down barriers across generations, breed connection through curiosity, and remind us that understanding our own story starts by listening to the stories of others.

