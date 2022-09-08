JND Legal Administration Appoints Lara Jarjoura as VP of Operations

Leader in Class Action Administration Adds to Ranks of Women on Executive Team

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, recently hired Lara Jarjoura as Vice President of Operations. Jarjoura brings with her over 13 years of legal administration experience and a broad understanding of Consumer, Securities and Government matters.

Lara Jarjoura (PRNewswire)

Jarjoura's experience includes contributing vital leadership in hundreds of complex consumer class actions and securities settlement administrations, totaling over $15 billion in settlement funds disbursed. She honed her expertise through extensive involvement in complex matters including the $500 million Toyota Economic Loss Settlement Fund, the $589 million Western Union Remission and multiple actions against Charles Schwab YieldPlus Funds totaling $345 million.

"Lara's keen eye for detail and rigorous approach to quality assurance, coupled with her exceptional track record working directly with government agencies made her a natural fit for JND," says Jennifer Keough, JND Founder and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to grow our government services business with her leadership."

In addition to her success in settlement administration, Jarjoura has demonstrated specific prowess in fraud detection. In her eight years as Audit Manager, she developed and deployed process improvements to recognize data anomalies and better identify fraudulent activity.

Jarjoura graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business and holds an Associate degree in Applied Accounting from College of Marin.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in California, Minnesota and New York. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

JND Legal Administration (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration