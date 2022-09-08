Circle Sets the Stage for Converge22

Inaugural crypto conference touts a packed agenda and draws big name speakers, including Vitalik Buterin, Lawrence H. Summers and Serena Williams

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle's inaugural Web3 conference, Converge22 , will address today's most relevant crypto matters and the future of blockchain-driven money. Running Sept. 27 - 30 at San Francisco's iconic Moscone Center, Converge22 includes main stage conversations with Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Co-founder and Chief Scientist; Lawrence H. Summers, one of the most accomplished economists and policy makers of his generation; and, Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time and highly skilled businesswoman, entrepreneur and cultural icon.

(PRNewsfoto/Circle Internet Financial, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jerry Brito, Brian Brooks, Mark Cuban, Denelle Dixon, Stani Kulechov, Jai Massari, Kevin O'Leary, Anthony Pompliano, Jai Ramaswamy, Anthony Scaramucci, Sheila Warren and Anatoly Yakovenko are joined by more than 100 world-class thought leaders from Web3, finance, tech and policy providing an insight-driven agenda .

Converge22 also promises Circle-led demos and exhibits from Algorand Foundation, Ltd., Ava Labs, CoinFX, Delphia, DriveWealth, Dropp, Dynamic Labs, Inc., Fairmint, FTX US, Goldfinch, Google, Higlobe, Inc., LG Art Lab, Milkomeda, Nairagram, Nimble, RECUR, Solana Foundation, Stellar Development Foundation, Syndica, The Female Quotient, TRM Labs, TRON and Visa.

"Spanning three days, over 40 sessions, one main stage and five breakout stages, Converge22 promises collaboration, learning and action," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle. "This is an unprecedented opportunity to bring together everyone who's looking to build what's next in Web3, from crypto-natives to the crypto-curious, from traditional finance to DeFi, from regulators and policy makers to nonprofits."

Content-rich sessions, exhibitions, activations and an epic party on Wednesday, September 28, hosted by Circle at SFMOMA and presented by LG Art Lab, provide something for everyone at Converge22. Three focus-tracks activate the agenda and include: Innovation, Impact & Inclusion.

The Innovation track will explore the cutting edge of innovation in digital assets and blockchain technology, generating opportunities to learn and network for developers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. Sample sessions include panels on scaling blockchain infrastructure for the next billion users and the history of financial intermediation featuring Anatoly Yakovenko of the Solana and professor Antoinette Schoar of MIT .

The Impact track will put the spotlight on how Web3 technology is making an impact right now. For example, sessions will include panels on crypto capital markets for institutions and maintaining security within the Web3 ecosystem featuring Robert Leshner of Compound Labs and Nassim Eddequiouaq of a16z Crypto.

The Inclusion track will elevate the voices and perspectives of those working to advance inclusion on all fronts to understand the work that's being done today and how much we have left to address. A sampling of sessions includes panels on catalyzing digital financial literacy and enhancing social impact through crypto featuring Dr. Roger Caruth of Howard University and Yaya Fanusie of Crypto Currency AML Strategies.

DevDay

Developers, creators and entrepreneurs of all levels are invited to join DevDay at Converge22 on Friday, September 30 for an even deeper dive into what Circle and our ecosystem partners are building on top of blockchain infrastructure. In addition to Converge22 content, the DevDay syllabus includes hands-on workshops, interactive demos, walk-up "ask me anything" sessions and interactions with the leading technical minds joining us in San Francisco.

Register to attend Converge22 and learn more here.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Learn more at https://circle.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circle Internet Financial, LLC