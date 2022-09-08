Chief Executive Officer of XSET, Greg Selkoe Announces Key Organizational Leadership Changes

Coming off the heels of Erin Ashley Simon's Appointment to Chief Culture Officer of XSET, Steve Birkhold is elevated to COO of XSET

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In August of 2022 XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, recently appointed and named its co-owner Erin Ashley Simon as Chief Culture Officer of XSET. Today, XSET has also announced that their Chief Merchandising Officer, Steve Birkhold, will now be the Chief Operating Officer of the popular gaming organization.

Steve Birkhold, Chief Operating Officer of XSET

"Since I joined XSET last year, the company has grown and accomplished so much," says Steve Birkhold, Chief Operating Officer of XSET. "As the organization continues to elevate, I am honored to be taking on a bigger role on the executive team to continue bringing XSET to the next level."

In his previous role as the Chief Merchandise Officer, Steve helped build out XSET's fashion and merchandising department alongside Wil Eddins, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder. In Steve's new role as Chief Operating Officer, he will use his leadership and organizational development experience to further evolve the day-to-day functions and operations of XSET and position the company for continued rapid scaling.

Additionally, over the past year, co-owner Erin Ashley Simon has helped XSET create and build their diversity and inclusion initiatives including starting a fundraiser along with the non-profit community to raise money for one of the first HBCU Esports Leagues and has led the charge on partnering with Rise Above the Disorder for XSET to raise funds to provide free mental health services to those in need. As Chief Culture Officer, Erin will continue to lead the charge on all of XSET D&I initiatives and general culture and community building for the brand.

"I am proud to join XSET as their Chief Culture Officer," said Simon. "Gaming is a growing industry with people from different backgrounds all finding joy in this space. I am extremely excited to elevate XSET's overall mission of inclusion in gaming as well as continue to expand gaming culture for everyone who is an XSET fan and beyond."

Following their two-year anniversary and Series A funding, XSET has dedicated itself to evolving as a brand to bring the company to new levels of success. In the coming months, XSET plans to announce new talent, platform changes, and will be adding a new executive to lead the esports division of the organization.

"In the early stages of the organization, we are committed to building out the best executive team possible for XSET," said Greg Selkoe, co-founder and CEO of XSET. "Steve and Erin have both been integral in the early development stages of the company and we know that they will continue to do even more in key management positions to accelerate the next stages of XSET."

