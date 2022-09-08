Capstreet-backed hh2 Cloud Solutions Appoints Norbert Orth to Board of Directors

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hh2 Cloud Services ("hh2" or "the Company"), a leading provider of software for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Norbert Orth to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Orth will work with hh2's executive leadership team to help further define market and product strategy, and scale operations to meet industry demand. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

hh2 Cloud Services (PRNewswire)

"With 25 years of experience as a CEO, board member and advisor at a range of companies, including many years at construction software firms, Norbert brings important perspective to hh2 as we move into the next stage of growth," said Jamie Clymer, CEO of hh2. "I'm honored to welcome Norbert to our Board of Directors."

Based in Seattle, Mr. Orth was previously COO of Viewpoint, a Portland-based construction software firm specializing in integrated construction accounting and project management solutions. Mr. Orth was also CEO of Dexter + Chaney, a Seattle-based construction software firm, which Viewpoint acquired. Prior to Dexter + Chaney, he held a variety of executive leadership roles including CEO of venture-backed MessageGate, Vice President of Sales at WRQ, and Regional Director at Procter & Gamble. Mr. Orth is a board member and mentor for several software companies and is actively involved in numerous philanthropic causes.

"I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous growth potential in the construction technology industry, and I believe hh2 is uniquely positioned to be a disruptor in this space," said Mr. Orth. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Jamie and the team at Capstreet to apply best practices for setting strategy, creating value and delivering results."

Added Capstreet Partner Paul De Lisi, "Norbert has tremendous industry knowledge in the construction software industry and will be extremely helpful to the senior management team in setting the strategic direction for the company. We are excited to be working with Norbert to assist hh2 in achieving its growth potential."

About hh2 Cloud Services

After nearly two decades, hh2 Cloud Services® continues to advance cloud-based construction management solutions for the commercial construction space. hh2 offers solutions for time-entry, punch clock, AP routing & approval, credit card transaction coding, reimbursement coding, document routing & approval, applications for payment, human resources, daily logs, service management, dispatch, data aggregation, and pay stubs. hh2 also provides robust, scalable, construction integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) with the Universal Construction Model® (UCM®). Please visit www.hh2.com for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

