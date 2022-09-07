Sentinel U® Celebrates Healthcare Simulation Week with its Inaugural Digital Scavenger Hunt

One nursing educator will win an exclusive semester-long Sentinel U virtual clinical bundle for one class or cohort.

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Simulation Week, which takes place from Sept. 12 to 16, celebrates the professionals who improve the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of healthcare delivery through virtual simulation. In line with this year's theme, "Excellence in a New Era," Sentinel U®, a leading provider of comprehensive web-based simulation education solutions for nurses and healthcare professionals, will host a digital scavenger hunt to give nurse educators a chance to win an exclusive semester-long Sentinel U virtual clinical bundle for one class or cohort.

From now through Sept. 14, nursing educators are invited to follow the clues for their chance to win. Winners may choose from a variety of Sentinel U products for their prize bundle, including Advanced Practice Series™, a new simulation series offering authentic virtual encounters for nurse practitioners, physician assistants/associates (PA) and medical students to hone their clinical judgement and decision-making skills; and ALIGN℠ Community Health Course Digital Teaching Resources, a digital program providing nurse educators with 16 weeks of content that complement any community health course curriculum, eliminating the need for physical textbooks.

"Virtual simulation is a critical component driving the future of healthcare education," said Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources at Sentinel U, Laura Gonzalez, Ph.D., APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN. "During Healthcare Simulation Week, not only are we honoring simulation professionals for all they do, but we also are raising awareness to its importance by arming nursing educators with the latest products, which can easily be incorporated into their curricula."

Completed scavenger hunt entries must be received by midnight EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Winners will be announced on Sept. 16 at the culmination of Healthcare Simulation Week.

For more information or to register for participation, please visit https://explore.sentinelu.com/healthy-sim-week-2022/.

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of health care simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgement and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 130,000 learner experiences worldwide. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com.

