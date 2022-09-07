L'ATTITUDE Announces Its First Ever Concert Presented by LaMusica

L'ATTITUDE Live Presented by LaMusica Will Feature World Renowned Superstars Juanes, Farruko and Alex Sensation Who Will Take the Stage at the Waterfront Concert Event in Downtown San Diego, CA

-Tickets are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE, a top-tier business and media event, is excited to announce their first ever concert taking place this year that will celebrate the power of Latin music in popular culture with a star-studded slate of performances at San Diego's premier music venue, the Rady Shell. The highly anticipated concert will feature a headlining performance by multiple GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY winning Colombian superstar Juanes, along with opening performances from reggaeton superstar Farruko and one of the most beloved radio personalities and DJs in the Latin community, Alex Sensation. On September 24th, the breakout event will be a new addition to the four-day conference that hosts world class CEO's, celebrities, economists, business leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, and politicians.

"As part of our 5 Year Anniversary Celebration we are proud to introduce the L' ATTITUDE LIVE Presented by LaMusica concert event to showcase this dynamic lineup of incredible musical talent," said Emilio Estefan, L'ATTITUDE partner. "Music is an incredible passion in the Latin community and this concert is the perfect way to bring legendary artists together to celebrate our accomplishments this year both economically and artistically."

"Today, the New Mainstream Economy is powered by Latino consumers, entrepreneurs and artists who together are helping drive U.S. economic growth. We are proud to drive purposeful conversations that connect and inspire leaders to reinforce the continued growth and advancements of The New Mainstream Economy," says Sol Trujillo, founder of L'ATTITUDE.

"Partnering with L'ATTITUDE is an exciting opportunity to strengthen LaMusica's continued dialogue with business leaders that recognize the importance of the Hispanic voice. We are also looking forward to producing an amazing show in San Diego at such a beautiful venue," said Alessandra Alarcon, President of SBS Entertainment.

"As a gathering that is designed to foster greater opportunity for Latinos across the United States in many crucial fields, I'm very happy to continue my relationship with L'ATTITUDE and look forward to a very special night of music," said Juanes.

Juanes is unquestionably Latin Rock's most globally recognized ambassador, known for his distinctive sound fusing a love of guitar-driven rock with smartly crafted, multi-layered songwriting and a deep reverence for the traditional folkloric and other indigenous rhythms from his native Colombia and throughout Latin America. Hailed by TIME as "one of the 100 Most-Influential People in the World," and The New York Times as "Latin America's hottest singer-songwriter," Juanes is the only artist holding TWO of Billboard's "Top-5 Latin Pop Songs of All-Time," has 12 #1 U.S. singles, millions of album sales, and has made dozens of groundbreaking television appearances bringing Spanish language music to wider audiences around the world. Recognition from his musical peers has also seen Juanes collect a staggering TWENTY-SEVEN combined GRAMMY & Latin Grammy, awards, including latest wins of both this past year for ORIGEN- a return to roots collection that reimagines some of the most important songs and artists that shaped Juanes' early musical vision. Simultaneously, Juanes has become a leading advocate for global peace and other positive social change through the tireless work of his Mi Sangre Foundation.

Farruko is recognized as an important musical phenomenon in the Latin music industry. Thanks to his fantastic artistic versatility and his excellence on stage, the multi-platinum artist and two-time Latin GRAMMY Award Winner has managed to conquer massive audiences around the world, becoming one of the most innovative exponents of the reggaeton genre. With eight successful studio albums and multiple collaborations with international artists of different genres, his success has impacted the Hispanic American community, in such a way that his career has been recognized by HBO with a documentary focused on his career, "Farruko: En Letra de Otro."

Alex Sensation is the most influential DJ and radio personality in Spanish-language radio in the United States, and an international Universal Music Recording artist. His radio show is broadcasted live, daily on the stations, Mega 97.9 FM in New York, El Zol 106.7, in Miami, 96.5 FM in Puerto Rico, and 96.3 FM in Los Angeles, reaching the highest ratings within its markets. With more than 3 million listeners weekly, Alex Sensation's radio show is notably top in the country for Latin music for 15 years. Alex Sensation is credited for his successful sold-out arena shows called "Mega Mezcla" in Prudential Center and "Miami Bash" in the FTX Arena (formerly known as American Airlines Arena}, with national endorsements and presentations for top brands. These shows have included appearances by top talent such as Maluma, Marc Anthony, J Balvin, Don Omar, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, and many more.

About L'ATTITUDE

L'ATTITUDE is the only event of its kind in the country focused on how U.S. Latinos are sustaining the economic growth of America. A world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, business leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, and politicians gather annually to discuss the economic opportunities in the U.S. being made possible by The New Mainstream Economy. Many of America's most influential leaders across all sectors of the economy gather in San Diego to better understand how our economy is being driven by U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, representing nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and accounting for over $2.13 Trillion in GDP, roughly the size of India. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities. It is the source of facts and data gathered specifically about U.S. Latinos and the New Mainstream Economy.

L'ATTITUDE's mission is to celebrate Latinx contributions and provide a platform for burgeoning leaders, change-makers and aspiring Hispanic visionaries, from all backgrounds, to unite and discover how to create a world ready for greater possibilities. Some of the country's most influential people will be participating because they have already recognized how critical it is for everyone to understand our economy is being driven by U.S. Latinos, the youngest cohort representing nearly 1 in 5 Americans.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres, including the global leader in Hispanic radio, WSKQ-FM in New York City. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 275 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-themed audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

