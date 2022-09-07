Incipio® Unveils Lineup of Innovative, Sustainable Protective Cases and Screen Protection for iPhone 14 Series

All-New Forme, AeroGrip and Idol Collections Along with Reinvented Classic Case Designs and Screen Protection Offer Thoughtful, Stylish Protection for Latest Apple Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle, today launched its diverse line of protective cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14, featuring fashion, innovation and sustainability.

All-new Incipio protective cases for the iPhone 14 series feature fashion, innovation and sustainability. (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to continue delivering products with purpose, offering consumers cases that are not only protective and stylish, but also have a positive environmental impact and help drive social responsibility forward in our industry," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "Our iPhone 14 case lineup is underscored by our commitment to innovation, design and sustainability in everything we create. Whether it's the boundary-pushing AeroGrip, the feel-good Forme Protective, or the fully compostable Organicore Clear, Incipio offers a protective case for everyone."

Incipio's protective lineup for the iPhone 14 series includes:

Be You. Find Your Forme. Debuting with the iPhone 14 range, Forme is an all-new genderful case collection designed for the consumer that values self-expression and inclusivity. These slim, protective cases feature nature-inspired designs with soothing colors, blurred lines, and translucency. Express your uniqueness while protecting your device from 10-foot drops.

"When designing the Forme collection for a new generation of consumers, we looked to nature and were inspired by the unique and memorable elements all around us," said Cassandra Shaw, Director of Design. "From colorful mountain marbling to the calming flow of the ocean tide, we took nature's multi-dimensional elements and experimented with different printing techniques, textures and finishes to produce a line of truly transformative cases."

The best way to prevent damage is to prevent drops. Designed through extensive ergonomic research and testing for superior usage and grip, AeroGrip is a first of its kind design with innovative raised exterior leverage 'wings' that improve support and grip for a more comfortable, in-hand feel. AeroGrip also protects against 16-foot drops, features 2x camera lens drop protection and boasts redesigned Impact Struts technology featuring staggered hexagons that provides maximum coverage and multiple levels of impact absorption. Available exclusively at Verizon and Incipio.com.

Developed through extensive ergonomic research and testing, Incipio's advanced Grip case features re-engineered tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold. Grip's dual-layer, one-piece construction and new Impact Struts technology protect against 14-foot drops.

An all-new minimalistic, clear case with color accents, ultra-slim construction and improved Impact Struts technology. Thoughtfully designed to include all the essential features, Idol is the everything you need, nothing you don't, case. Perfect for the on-the-go, stylish consumer looking for protection without distraction. Idol and Idol for MagSafe are packed with essential features to protect your device against 14-foot drops.

Incipio's tried and true two-piece slim case offers 12-foot drop protection, now with a new, soft-touch texture and latest Impact Struts technology. Made with sustainable materials, Duo and Duo for MagSafe are the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment.

The first 100% plant-based, compostable, co-molded clear case for those who want to show off their device naturally. Organicore Clear delivers slim and sleek eco-friendly protection from drops up to 14 feet.

Made from plants and 100% compostable, Organicore delivers naturally tough protection with new Impact Struts technology protecting against 8-foot drops, textured grips for a better hold, and raised edge screen protection.

Ultimate Impact Protection. Designed to never chip or break, Incipio's new premium .22mm hardened Hybrid Glass Screen Protector offers beautiful form-fitted and beveled, silkscreened edges, 9H hardness, anti-fingerprint and anti-smudge technology, and antimicrobial protection*.

All Incipio cases for the iPhone 14 series are made with sustainable materials and antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria*. Additional features include raised-edge bezels for added screen and camera protection against face and back drops, exceptional scratch and discoloration resistance, and 5G, wireless and MagSafe charging compatibility. All MagSafe cases include enhanced built-in magnets that have been designed for use with the Apple MagSafe ecosystem of accessories.

Availability

The new Incipio iPhone 14 protective case collections and screen protection are available now at Incipio.com, with select models available at Verizon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers worldwide.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

As part of its commitment to driving environmental responsibility, Incipio is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, donating 1% of global e-commerce revenue from Incipio.com to support environmental nonprofit partners. Incipio has also been a longtime partner with Eden Reforestation Projects, planting trees in regions most affected by deforestation. To date, Incipio has planted over 4,000 acres of trees, roughly 4x the size of Central Park. Additionally, Incipio's collaboration with Close the Loop USA (CtL) continues to divert waste from landfills by offering users an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. At no charge, customers can receive a pre-paid shipping label to send a case from any brand to CtL for recycling by visiting Incipio.com.

To shop the new iPhone 14 cases and screen protection, and to learn more about Incipio and its purposeful products, please visit www.incipio.com. For the latest product news, connect with Incipio on Facebook, Twitter @myIncipio and Instagram @Incipio.

Incipio is a Vinci brand.

*Excluding Organicore and Organicore Clear cases. Antimicrobial protection for the case/screen protector, not the individual.

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning innovative solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incipio