"Best Cannabis in Massachusetts" Announced at Massachusetts Cultivator's Cup: Bountiful Farms Takes Home Coveted First Place Award for Second Year in a Row

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bountiful Farms , an award-winning, premium, and independent cannabis cultivator, has won first place in the Massachusetts Cultivator's Cup , held Labor Day Weekend in Worcester, Mass. This marks the second year in a row that Bountiful Farms has taken home the "best in show" recognition and been awarded "the best grass in Mass" at this blind-tasting competition judged by Massachusetts cannabis enthusiast consumers.

Bountiful Farms took home first place in the cannabis Flower Category for their coveted Slap and Tickle just one year after winning the cup for their signature Pina Grande strain. The team also came in second place in the Solventless Category for their Colorado Chem as well as second place in the Vape Category for their Papaya Cake.

The Massachusetts Cultivator's Cup is a true-blind cannabis competition aimed to discover who grows "the best grass in Mass". The Cultivator's Cup was developed to empower and establish emerging licensed cultivators of cannabis while allowing for consumers to provide honest feedback of various cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

"We are humbled and honored to have won this coveted award once again, and we couldn't be more excited, said Zachary Taylor, General Manager of Cultivation at Bountiful Farms. "This award is truly a testament to our entire team at Bountiful Farms who pour our lives into growing the best, highest-quality cannabis possible. We live, eat, breathe, and sleep cannabis at Bountiful Farms and this blind competition is truly all about the love and the art of growing. We are grateful that our hard work and passion is being recognized and enjoyed by cannabis lovers across Massachusetts."

Bountiful Farms has gone from a brand-new cultivator and dispensary to an important player in Massachusetts cannabis in just two years through its commitment to quality and innovation. These latest awards add to the team's growing list of coveted Cannabis Cups including three out of four awards at the inaugural Massachusetts Cultivator's Cup in 2021, and the High Times Massachusetts Cannabis Cup first-place winner for "Best Indica Flower".

Where to Buy

Medical card holders can purchase the award-winning strains and other Bountiful Farms cannabis products at the Bountiful Farms medical dispensary located at 13 Mercer Rd. in Natick, Mass. For recreational customers, these products are available via retail partners including Alternative Therapies Group, Botera, Rise, and Theory Wellness to name just a few. Customers must be 21 years of age or older. Visit Bountiful Farms for more information.

About Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms is an award-winning, premium, and independent cannabis cultivator with a medical dispensary in Natick, Mass. Bountiful Farms has a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing center in Lakeville, Mass. where General Manager of Cultivation Zachary Taylor and team grow premium cannabis —with a focus on quality and dedication to innovation and exploration. In September 2021, less than one year after entering the market, Bountiful Farms took home three out of four awards at the state's first-ever people's choice cannabis competition: The Massachusetts Cultivator's Cup. In September 2022, the team repeated history by taking home the award for "best flower in Massachusetts" for the second year in a row. For more information, visit https://www.bountifulfarms.care/ , and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Bountiful Farms