Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Cowboy Harley-Davidson; Deal Includes Four Properties in Three Texas Locations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it has acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson's three locations in Texas, including the Harley-Davidson retail store located at River Walk in San Antonio. Cowboy Harley-Davidson's locations include Austin, Beaumont, and San Antonio. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the motorcycle dealerships from Cowboy Harley-Davidson. George Chaconas with Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the transaction.

The acquired motorcycle dealerships are:

Cowboy Harley-Davidson Austin at 10917 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78747

Cowboy Harley-Davidson Beaumont at 1150 Interstate 10 S Access Rd, Beaumont, TX 77707

Cowboy's Alamo City Harley-Davidson at 11005 North IH 35, San Antonio, TX 78233

Cowboy's Alamo City Harley-Davidson Riverwalk retail store at 111 W Crockett St, Suite 209, San Antonio, TX 78205

"We are excited to add our first Motorsport franchises to our growing automotive family. I have a true passion for motorcycles and am proud to continue the growth of these locations. We look forward to making significant capital improvements and supporting the communities of Austin, Beaumont and San Antonio. The enhancements that we will bring will be beneficial to the success of the incredible employees there, but also providing our customers a world-class motorcycle-buying experience," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned over 75 years. These acquisitions will add nearly 140 employees to its over 1,800 plus employee base, and will grow Ed Morse Automotive Group to 34 dealerships, 69 franchises, 38 locations, and 18 automotive and motorcycle brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

