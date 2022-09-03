NOBLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE, "Noble" or the "Company") today announced that Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and the Pareto Securities Energy Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Presentations from these conferences are not being webcast; however, a copy of Noble's presentation materials will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.noblecorp.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Noble Corporation) (PRNewswire)

About Noble Corporation

Noble (NYSE: NE) is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. Noble owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noble Corporation