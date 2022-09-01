Verdant Microgrid, LLC Announces Completion of New Microgrid at ThermalVac Technologies, Inc. in Orange, California

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdant Microgrid, LLC, ("Verdant") a leading clean energy development company, today announces the completion of its newest energy storage microgrid at the ThermalVac Technologies, Inc., a premier brazing, heat treating and metals finishing facility headquarters in Orange, California.

Verdant's latest microgrid goes online in California

This project deploys state-of-the-art energy storage technology in a demand-reduction mode that will reduce the peak draw of electric power from the customer's utility. This results in fewer demand charges from the utility to the customer and significant cost savings.

Verdant collaborated with Eos Energy Enterprises of Edison, NJ, Stronghold Engineering, Inc. of Parris, CA and Gridswitch Asset Management Services of Moon, PA to deploy 4 containerized Znyth™ aqueous zinc energy storage batteries to provide approximately 500 kW of energy storage for 4 hours per day. These U.S. manufactured batteries are completely recyclable and use earth abundant, non-conflict minerals in their construction and operation. The deployment of the Eos batteries in California is supported by that state's Self Generation Incentive Program ("SGIP") – a landmark first for the technology.

"This exciting project is another great example of the changing energy market in the U.S.," said Robert Babcock, Chief Executive of Verdant. "The customer benefits from advanced battery technology through reduced demand charges on their site, which also provides several hours of resiliency in case of a power outage. Eos' batteries are made in America, are fully recyclable, nonflammable and provide a wide range of operating parameters that allows us to match the complicated customer load profile to minimize their demand charges," continued Babcock.

"Eos was thrilled to provide the primary energy storage equipment to Verdant for this project," said William Mao, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. He added, "This project also represents our first deployment of our energy storage systems under California's SGIP program, and we look forward to doing many more similar projects with the Verdant team in the future."

Verdant's affiliate, Gridswitch Asset Management Services, provided construction management services; coordinating the logistics and installation teams that implemented and commissioned the project. Gridswitch will also provide its GridCareSM long-term asset and operations management service to Verdant, including through-life performance warranty support required by SGIP. "Gridswitch will assure the performance and health of the ThermalVac battery installation through our state-of-the-art Operations Center outside of Pittsburgh," said Paul Tobin, CEO of Gridswitch. "GridCareSM includes a comprehensive suite of remote monitoring and reporting and predictive maintenance tools which will provide Verdant and other project stakeholders with real-time insights on the health and efficiency of the system."

About Verdant

Verdant Microgrid, LLC was founded in 2019 by energy industry experts who have deployed and operated over 30 gigawatts of clean power generation over the last 30 years. Formed primarily to address the commercial and industrial market, Verdant develops, builds, owns and operates microgrids ranging from 500 kilowatts to 50 megawatts utilizing solar, energy storage, advanced CHP and other clean technologies as a unified on-site energy source.

About Gridswitch Asset Management Services

GridSwitch provides turnkey design, development and long-term operational services for Microgrids and other renewable energy generation assets throughout the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Operations phases of a microgrid development. Founded in June 2021 and based in Pittsburgh, GridSwitch partners with specialist developers such as Verdant Microgrid and financial owners of renewable energy assets seeking a centralized and standardized way of managing and optimizing the productivity and performance of their energy portfolio.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

