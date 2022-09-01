Hexagon expands its Smart Digital Reality[TM] capabilities across the construction sector with the acquisition of iConstruct

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the acquisition of iConstruct Pty Ltd, a provider of award-winning Building Information Modelling (BIM) software used in commercial, infrastructure and industrial construction.

Its flagship solution, iConstruct Pro, is a proven construction automation tool with hundreds of global customers that have relied on its benefits for years. It enables integration, accessibility and control of the wealth of design and construction information held within different BIM models, combining all data into a single 3D model. Different stakeholders can filter and tailor the model to suit their specific needs, providing a fully-integrated and efficient approach to construction planning and execution.

"Hexagon has long been focused on creating smart digital realities that put data to work in new ways. By blurring the lines between the digital and physical worlds, we can offer customers a complete line of sight to ever-changing situations," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Not only does iConstruct add an easy-to-deploy solution for combining different design models into a single source but it also enables the reading, writing and exchange of information all the way through operations and maintenance, passing the value of the single 3D model from design and construction to facilities management."

"The addition of iConstruct's offerings and expertise opens up immediate opportunities for our Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Geosystems divisions. With iConstruct both can deliver greater data management, project planning and communication efficiencies to more customers, segments and disciplines involved in the construction process," continued Rollén. "In addition, iConstruct's customer base will benefit from richer content and improved work processes when combining Hexagon's industry-leading construction automation solutions with iConstruct's tools."

Founded in 2009 with headquarters in Perth, Australia, iConstruct will operate as part of Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings.

