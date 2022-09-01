Brazil Forecasts Continued Growth and Demand for Food and Beverages Sector - Especially Wines and Spirits - in 2022 and Beyond

BRASILIA, Brazil, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, together with Wines of Brazil, which is a strategic initiative formed in partnership by ApexBrasil and Uvibra-Consevitis-RS, offer insights about why retailers and consumers should consider Brazilian wines, spirits, and other beverages. As evidence of the country's established position in the space, Brazil's food and beverage industry has grown at a steady pace and today it and the agribusiness sector contribute domestically to 21.1% of Brazil's total GDP. Internationally, Brazil is projected to contribute 40% of the global food supply by 2050.

Wines of Brazil Infographic (PRNewswire)

More specifically, the Brazilian wine market generated approximately USD $3.9 billion in revenue in 2020 and has been annually increasing ever since. The country is home to six diverse regions and more than 1,100 wineries that produce more than 750,000 tons of grapes annually. Moreover, it is the sixth major producer of wine in the Southern Hemisphere and the 18th top producer of fine wine in the world. The primary varietals produced in Brazil include merlot, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, moscato, and chardonnay. The United States leads the world in terms of the fastest growing export market for wines of Brazil between 2019 and 2020, accounting for $2.25 million USD in exports in 2020.

Alberto Carlos Bicca, Agribusiness Coordinator at ApexBrasil, shared: "Brazil's wine culture is deeply embedded in the heritage of our country. Driving our impressive wine exports are sparkling wines, whose light and pleasant quality, thanks to the basaltic soil of the region, has helped push the country as a major player in global wine production. In addition to wines, other alcoholic drinks in the Brazil beverages market include beer, brandy, specialty spirits, vodka, and whiskey. One drink that the country is well known for and which lends itself to creating delicious, summery cocktails is cachaça, which is Brazil's most popular spirit. Distilled from fermented sugarcane juice, this spirit is a spicy and sweet clear liquor that is used in Brazil to make caipirinhas – a national drink akin to a mojito that would serve as the perfect complement to staple American summer dishes, like grilled chicken and fish tacos."

As Americans consider new spirits and other beverages for creative, new drink ideas for gatherings – particularly as we close out summer – retailers and backyard BBQ aficionados alike should consider Brazil-made options, many of which are available for purchase in the U.S.

Brazilian wine – including CRS Brands, Casa Valduga, Garibaldi Winemaking Cooperative, Miolo, and Familia Salton – can be found in specialty wine stores across the country, easily located on wine review sites. Cachaça brands sold in the U.S. include Novo Fogo, Weber Haus, Tellura, and Pitú. In addition, notable Brazil-made gin and rum brands suitable for summer get-togethers are available via online delivery platforms that specialize in selling liquor, as well as specialty stores across the country.

Brazilian non-alcoholic sodas are also sold in the United States, a favorite of which is flavored with guaraná, a super fruit found in the Amazon Rainforest. These unique, regional sodas can serve as an excellent mixer for summery cocktails or as an alternative to ginger ale or lemonade. Brazilian sodas are available on online delivery platforms, and there are also Brazilian online supermarkets that offer a plethora of Brazilian products like soft drinks and juices.

ApexBrasil considers food and beverage as a key priority sector and is focused on developing new international business relationships to increase exports around the world. To learn more about ApexBrasil's other trade sector projects, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

About Wines of Brazil

Wines of Brazil is a strategic initiative formed in partnership by Apex-Brasil and Uvibra-Consevitis-RS, with the objective of promoting Brazilian wines on the international market. Through participation in trade shows, promotional events, trade missions and other special actions of commercial promotion, the project raises awareness of Brazil's wine sector. Highlighting key points such as the quality, diversity and differentials of Brazilian wines, Wines of Brazil enhances the international reputation of the products and fosters new business for Brazilian exporters.

About Uvibra-Consevitis-RS

Uvibra-Consevitis-RS has the purpose of acting in the development and strengthening of cooperative links within the grape and wine production chain and to execute sector policies submitted to the Vitiviniculture Development Fund (Fundovitis), a resource linked to the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, and Rural Development (SEAPDR). Since December 2020, the Council started to manage the actions for the application of resources in the three main areas of action: promotion, management, and sectorial planning. It has the equal participation of grape producers, represented by the Rural Workers' Unions and the Association of Interstate Commission of the Grape (ACIU); wine industry, through the Brazilian Union of Viticulture (Uvibra) and the Gaucho Association of Winegrowers (Agavi); and wine cooperatives, through the Federation of Winegrowers' Cooperatives of Rio Grande do Sul (Fecovinho). The headquarters of the entity is located in Bento Gonçalves (RS), in its own structure, inside the Fundaparque - Events Park.

