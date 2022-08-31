NICKELODEON AND NFL BRING SLIMETIME BACK TO PRIMETIME WITH SECOND SEASON OF NFL SLIMETIME, PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT) ON NICK

CBS Sports Analyst and Former NFL Standout Nate Burleson and Nick Star Young Dylan Return as Hosts, with Segments from Correspondents Dylan Schefter, George Johnston IV and New Reporter Mia Burleson

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and the NFL, in conjunction with CBS Sports, are bringing Slimetime back to primetime for a second season of the Sports Emmy Award-nominated NFL Slimetime, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Combining Nick-ified highlights, expert advice and special guest appearances, NFL Slimetime is a fun-filled weekly NFL experience for kids and families to enjoy together. The half-hour series (23 episodes) will regularly air Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon through Wednesday, Feb. 15, the week after Super Bowl LVII, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+ the following day.

The second season of NFL Slimetime will feature: even more epic Nick-ified Slimelights; the "Best Play Ever," showcasing the standout play of the week; the weekly NVP (Nickelodeon's "Most Valuable Player") trophy winner, announced by Lincoln Loud; interviews with some of the NFL's biggest stars; celebrity guest game picks; youth football spotlights; and more.

CBS Sports analyst and former NFL standout Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan) will return as hosts, breaking down plays and games from the week and taking on celebrity guests in a segment predicting game winners. Each episode will also feature: new correspondent Mia Burleson, with the "Big Time, Big Facts" segment, offering kid-friendly game notes and fun facts on upcoming matchups; returning correspondent Dylan Schefter and football kid commentator George Johnston IV; and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House) who will also continue to announce the NVP of the week.

An episode of NFL Slimetime will air Sunday, Dec. 25, at 12 p.m. (ET) on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+, in advance of CBS Sports and Nickelodeon's production of its nationally-televised NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams airing at 4:30 p.m. (ET) later that day. CBS Sports' traditional presentation will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+ while a special slime-filled telecast tailored for family-viewing fun will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

NFL Slimetime is executive produced by CBS Sports' Shawn Robbins, who also serves as showrunner, Ashley Kaplan, Luke Wahl, Paul J Medford and Jana Blumenthal. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio.

