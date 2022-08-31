Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Live Webcast: Live audio webcast will be available at approximately 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Thursday, September 8 and remaining for six months at https://investor.kelloggs.com

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

