Genuine Marketing Group Inc. Appoints Industry Leading Chief Marketing Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: WPKSD) announces the appointment of Brad Lim-Senesac to Chief Marketing Officer. On August 11nd, the company announced its completed merger with The World Poker Store Inc. and its pending symbol change to (OTC: GMGZ) Mr. Lim-Senesac served as an industry consultant throughout the merger process and assumes his CMO position immediately.

GMG (PRNewswire)

With 25 years as a multi-industry marketing executive, Brad has career experience in both the private and public sectors. As recent CMO of Warpspd.ai, a cloud native digital solutions company for the retail industry, Brad oversaw the development, launch and management of all strategic initiatives, branding and marketing efforts for the company. Coupled with over 14 years in the Cannabis industry, most notably as CMO of Berkley Patients Group and VP of Business Development for Terra Tech, the first publicly traded cannabis company in the U.S., Brad is no stranger to emerging markets and start up culture. As CMO for Genuine Marketing Group, Brad will design and implement the company's client services and consumer focused marketing campaigns along with brand initiatives and loyalty programs.

Lim-Senesac commented, "As we look to the future of branding, marketing and sales, one topic that constantly rings through is True Brand Loyalty. With fan/consumer loyalty comes the opportunities for competitors to copy and imitate the brand. Via our authentication product ZPTAG, we can assist brands, manufacturers and companies alike with anti-counterfeiting, a true and clear path to market and aided brand loyalty through our tokenization and internal and external monetization. Working with such a well-rounded team at GMG will be a great joy."

Genuine Marketing Group CEO, Chuck Chastain stated, "With a consistent track record of helping companies get to the next level, I've been impressed with Brad's marketing achievements, retail technology experience and industry connections for the better part of 15 years. He brings an unmatched level of commitment and passion, and we look forward to having Brad as a key player with GMG Inc."

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain.

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Contact: Greg Needham

Email: greg@genuinemarketinggroup.com

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genuine Marketing Group Inc.