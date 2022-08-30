Greenhouse Ranked Leader in G2 Enterprise Grid Report for Diversity Recruiting

Greenhouse DE&I Innovation Drives Leading Placement In G2 Summer 2022 Diversity Recruiting Grid Rankings for ATS

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced it has been named a leader in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Report for Diversity Recruiting . Greenhouse also ranked as a leader in the G2 Usability Index for Diversity Recruiting software.

(PRNewsfoto/Greenhouse) (PRNewswire)

Greenhouse is a strategic partner to Enterprise and Mid-Market organizations, designing software and providing professional services and methodologies that deliver value to customers as they strive to get better at hiring.

"We're proud to be recognized in the latest G2 reports as a leader in driving improvements in DE&I hiring for our customers," said Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenhouse. "Our goal is to make hiring more fair and equitable, and key to that is helping our customers adopt a structured and inclusive hiring approach."

Enterprise

The G2 Enterprise community ranked Greenhouse as a leader in several Enterprise categories in their 2022 Summer reports, including:

Enterprise Relationship Index for Application Tracking Systems G2 Summer 2022for Application Tracking Systems

Enterprise Implementation Index for Recruitment Marketing G2 Summer 2022for Recruitment Marketing

Enterprise Usability Index for Candidate Relationship Management G2 Summer 2022for Candidate Relationship Management

The above rankings propelled Greenhouse to the #3 position in the overall G2 Summer 2022 Enterprise Grid Report for Applicant Tracking Systems.

Greenhouse provides advanced permissions, configurations, workflows and a globalized interviewer experience to meet the demands and scale of the modern global enterprise. Along with a focus on measurably improving how large companies hire, Greenhouse provides consultation and professional services to help organizations customize and create their ideal tech stack with Greenhouse as the hiring operating system.

Enterprise Greenhouse customer testimonials from G2:

Greenhouse is solving recruiting and recruiting analytics. With Greenhouse, we have access to a whole system of data that the team can interpret and share with stakeholders. – G2 Review by Sara Geyer, Sourcer at Enterprise Org

Having been a Greenhouse user for years I appreciate the easy to use UI, functionality and ease of use and collaboration. Setting up workstreams, candidate flows and permissions is a breeze. – G2 review by Lauren Golden, Recruiting Leader, R&D at HashiCorp

It is extremely user-friendly and allows for easy modifications if required. The implementation was seamless even for a global corporation like ours.This allows Recruiters to focus on what's important - finding exceptional talent. – G2 review by Sara Fatima, PHR, Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Verifone

Mid-Market

Greenhouse has been named as the leader in the G2 Summer 2022 Mid-Market Usability Index for Diversity Recruiting. Companies in the Mid-Market space that are strategically gearing up for growth want to be ready with the highest quality, diverse candidate pool for hiring managers, especially during a market rebound. They also want to pick a strategic partner that will scale to meet their growth ambitions. Greenhouse has successfully helped companies like Hubspot grow from mid-market sized companies to Enterprise public entities by attracting and engaging diverse talent.

Learn how Greenhouse fuels business growth

Discover how Greenhouse structured hiring helps companies like trivago keep track of candidates, make data-driven hiring decisions and maintain clear communication with hiring managers across the business.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has over 700 employees around the world supporting more than 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

© 2022, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenhouse