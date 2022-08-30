GID Announces Acquisition of 39,000+ square-foot Warehouses in Southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a vertically-integrated real estate company with corporate offices in Atlanta and Boston, has announced the acquisition of 4027-4075 E. Post Road, two functional warehouses located in the Airport submarket of Las Vegas.

GID Logo (PRNewsfoto/GID Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

The 39k+ sq ft property is well located in the most supply-restricted submarket in Las Vegas and will allow tenants to benefit from the proximity to McCarren International Airport and its central location to all major Las Vegas freeways.

The buildings have four dock-high doors and seven drive-ins between the two with an average clear height of 28 feet. Each of the buildings also has one suite with an average square footage of 19k sq ft.

The property further expands GID's growing industrial presence in Las Vegas and acts as a complement to the company's other recent acquisitions in the market, including Nellis Industrial Park and SunPoint Commerce Center.

To learn more about GID Industrial, visit www.gid.com/invest/industrial.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GID Real Estate