Cylitic Security Places First in Tanium's Inaugural Partner Capture the Flag

Competition hosted at Tanium Annual Partner Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylitic Security, a cyber security services provider, took first place in the inaugural Capture the Flag event hosted by Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), at its first annual Partner Summit. This competition was a mock incident response engagement where teams from various Tanium partners competed to solve challenges related to a mixed Linux/Windows environment.

Tanium provides a single platform that delivers complete, accurate, and real-time endpoint data in any type of environment at scale. Cylitic Security provides enterprise grade security tools and managed services to small and medium sized businesses.

The Cylitic team emerged as the winner among a field of 22 fellow partner teams during the 4-hour competition. Challenges included:

Determining root causes for system compromises

Investigating intrusions on Windows and Linux Endpoints

Performing alert triage and host investigations

Undergoing Threat Hunting on Windows and Linux Endpoints

Investigating various Lateral Movement techniques

"Our team here at Cylitic has a lot of experience at performing technology enabled incident response, and that expertise came in very handy for today's competition" Andrew Thornton, CSO of Cylitic Security said of the competition."

Cylitic is proud to offer Tanium as part of their overall managed security service offering. "Many small and medium businesses do not have the resources, team, or expertise it takes to keep their company safe from cyber threats," added Thornton. Cylitic offers risk reduction, reporting, and response services by delivering AI-driven malware protection, cloud-based DNS and HTTP(S) filtering and automated compliance reporting all with 24x7x365 support and monitoring.

"This was a great CTF event that showcases the innovation of our partners like Cylitic and we congratulate them on their victory," said Ian Williamson, RVP, Global MSP for Tanium. "They are a great example how Tanium's real time data can help IT and security teams improve system management and visibility to make better decisions. We were very impressed with the creativity put forth by all of our contestants and look forward to next year!"

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for six consecutive years and ranks on Fortune's list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That's the power of certainty. Visit http://www.tanium.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cylitic

Cylitic Security provides cyber security technology and services. Collectively our team has defended global fortune companies and critical government systems. We combine best in class Silicon Valley engineering with security talent, allowing us to create the next generation of security automation platforms. Cylitic provides real-time visibility into the security posture of third-party risk management ecosystems and ensures endpoints are compliant and protected within highly regulated environments. Our people + technology work synergistically to protect you around the clock. Our team is particularly proud to apply their skills and our tools to help protect small mission critical companies. To learn more, visit www.cylitic.com.

