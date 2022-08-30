Bringg and NRS Partner to Provide Local Delivery for Purchases from Independent Retailers

Partnership democratizes last mile delivery – enabling neighborhood stores to serve local customers with integrated digital ordering and rapid delivery

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the market leading delivery management platform provider, and National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership. The alliance will enable NRS' 19,000+ retailers nationwide to source and manage external delivery providers for home delivery services utilizing Bringg's Delivery Hub.

"Consumers are steadily migrating to digital channels, and independent, neighborhood retailers are in danger of losing out to large retail chains with robust, well-capitalized e-commerce and delivery solutions," said Elie Y. Katz, president and chief executive officer of NRS. "Through our partnership with Bringg, we are excited to introduce a new approach that will make it easy for independent, neighborhood retailers and bodegas to compete successfully in this dynamic market."

"Our e-commerce solution allows NRS' independent retailers to offer their customers digital ordering," Katz added. "Now NRS will integrate with Bringg's SaaS delivery platform to offer timely local delivery at no cost to the retailer. This is a powerful combination that will enable neighborhood retailers to compete for and win new customers in the digital marketplace."

"We are thrilled to partner with NRS," said the CEO of Bringg, Guy Bloch. "And we're even more excited to join them on their mission to make delivery and fulfillment accessible to the independent stores by enabling the economy of scale with Bringg's open delivery management platform supporting the NRS marketplace. NRS has an impressive track record of innovation and high growth, and it is great to partner with a brand that shares our purpose of democratizing last mile delivery."

Bringg provides retailers with new ways to rapidly launch, customize, and scale a multitude of delivery models to enable efficient fulfillment operations and exceptional experiences. With access to hundreds of third-party delivery carriers, merchants can connect with a rich mix of delivery providers, control and manage all deliveries in an automated way using a single easy-to-use application. This smart automated delivery management across multiple carriers enables retailers to seamlessly meet dynamic order demand while reducing the cost of delivery.

Bringg and NRS will be presenting together on August 31 at Home Delivery World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, speaking about "How to make Delivery and Fulfillment Accessible to All."

About Bringg:

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS) and NRS Cinch:

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for convenience stores, bodegas, and other independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. The NRS Cinch platform is the e-commerce marketplace serving the NRS retailer network. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

IL: +972 54 885 9141

US: +1 917 724 2176

View original content:

SOURCE Bringg