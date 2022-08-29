Pretium Expands Global Business Development Capabilities and Commitment to Asia and Australia with New Managing Directors

Jayme Han and Craig Matthew Join as Managing Directors; Bringing Decades of Collective Leadership, Investment, and Investor Relations Experience Across Europe, Asia, and Australia

Strengthens On-the-Ground Connection with Clients and Partners in Key Geographies

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium Partners, a specialized investment firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management, today announced an expansion of its business development capabilities and commitment to Asia and Australia with two senior hires. Jayme Han, based in Seoul, Korea, and Craig Matthew, based in Sydney, Australia, join Pretium as Managing Directors for Asia and the Australia & New Zealand region, respectively. With these hires, Pretium is establishing its first offices in Asia and Australia to further the goal of becoming a partner of choice for investors worldwide.

This expansion demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to ensuring clients and partners can benefit from an established presence and local perspective that allows Pretium to provide more personalized, on-the-ground support in dynamic markets. Ms. Han and Mr. Matthew bring unique market perspectives and decades of leadership and client relationship experience across London, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Sydney, and will work closely with existing clients and consultants, new clients, and institutional and wealth management entities in their respective regions.

"As Pretium continues to expand our client base globally and deploy growing capital across our real estate and credit strategies, Asia and Australia represent important strategic markets and opportunities for growth," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Jayme and Craig bring deep expertise and local connection within the Asian and Australian markets to support our investors where they are. Following our recent expansion into the Middle East, we are pleased to continue to grow our team with such talented and respected individuals to work with clients internationally."

Ms. Han has held several prominent leadership roles over the last 20 years within the global private capital industry in London, Seoul, and Singapore, in which she has been responsible for, among other things, fund distribution and execution of investments across the region. She most recently served as an Executive Director, Corporate Finance for Jones Lang Lasalle. Prior, she was the Head of Alternatives at Tongyang Life Insurance, Korea's fifth largest life insurer, and, earlier in her career, Ms. Han was hired as one of the founding members of the alternatives business – and its first dedicated real assets specialist – for the National Pension Service. Ms. Han holds a Bachelor of Science in Design from the University of California at Davis.

"Pretium has an incredible team, and I am excited to join at a time of growth as we seek to expand our footprint internationally and throughout Asia," said Ms. Han. "Having supported GPs and led teams across all aspects of capital raising, deployment, and asset management, I look forward to working with Pretium's clients throughout Asia and around the world."

Mr. Matthew brings nearly three decades of business development and investor relations experience, supporting and expanding client offerings for limited partners including high-net worth individuals and sophisticated institutional investors such as endowments, sovereign wealth funds, superannuation funds, and family offices. He joins Pretium from Asia Principal Capital and Morpheus Ventures, where he served as Director in the private market investor relations group. Before joining Asia Principal Capital, he was a Director of Institutional Relationships at Capital Group Companies, where he played an active role in establishing its first office in Sydney, Australia. Prior to that, he served in a variety of business development roles of increasing responsibility in New York and Sydney at global asset manager Alliance Bernstein. Mr. Matthew is an accredited superannuation trustee director and has spent the past decade as an active organizer of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's Annual Conference. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bucknell University.

"Joining an innovative, forward-thinking global investment platform like Pretium is an incredible opportunity," said Mr. Matthew. "With an existing network of leading investors and partners in Australia and New Zealand and an unmatched investment track record, I am confident that we are positioned to continue growing the firm's client base and presence throughout the region."

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

