Starbucks Thailand launches its FoodShare Program, a collaboration with Scholars of Sustenance Thailand

BANGKOK and BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation Thailand is pleased to partner with Starbucks Thailand through the new Starbucks FoodShare program. To celebrate their 24th anniversary of business in the country, Starbucks will be sharing food with disadvantaged communities in Thailand. The FoodShare initiative is the result of a partnership between Scholars of Sustenance, Starbucks Thailand, and The Starbucks Foundation, which seeks to reduce the popular coffee business' food waste and contribute to ending hunger in Thailand.

With a mission to reduce food waste, improve food equity, and increase social cohesion, SOS redirects surplus food to vulnerable communities across Thailand that face food insecurity. The recognizable SOS trucks navigate through the cities of Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, and Chiang Mai every day. Surplus food is collected from businesses, like Starbucks, preventing it from entering landfill. Those good-quality food items are then cooked into nutritious meals and served to vulnerable communities.

Those supported include low-income communities, single mothers and their children, refugees, and those with disabilities. Providing a hot meal takes the pressure off individuals to put food on the table so they can focus on employment, education, and planning for their future. SOS community kitchens bring individuals together, strengthening social cohesion and providing much-needed supportive environments.

Rescuing this food from landfill not only supports these communities but helps the environment. When surplus food turns into food waste and goes to landfill, it creates greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, and methane. This contributes to warming global temperatures and climate change.

Since its founding in 2016, SOS has provided over 18.5 million meals for over 1,000 communities. With the support of the Starbucks FoodShare program, the foundation will be able to provide more and more meals for disadvantaged people.

The FoodShare program has two key parts. 8 stores will participate in food donation. At the end of the day, food not sold in stores will be donated directly to SOS. This good-quality surplus food will be redirected by SOS to nearby communities in need of food assistance. Stores participating in food donation are one branch from Central Ladprao, three from Central Pinklao, one from Seacon Square Bangkae, and three from Central Westgate.

All other stores in Thailand will participate in food discounts. During the last 2 operating hours, there will be 20% off on selected food items where a portion of sales will be donated to SOS projects. This money will help the foundation continue its food rescue operations, providing much-needed meals to communities across Thailand.

The FoodShare program will run until July 31st. Visit Starbucks today to donate to Scholars of Sustenance and help provide meals to those in need. Every 5 baht provides a hot, nutritious meal. You can find out more about SOS's mission at https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org/

