BAT FEST 2022 PRESENTS DJ SHAYNEA

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Shaynea will be performing at Bat Fest with Roadway Productions taking place on the Congress Bridge on August 27, 2022, and featuring performances from other performers like The Unlikely Candidates, Bun B and Toadies.

DJ Shaynea is the youngest, upcoming 15 year old music producer in the Greater Austin Area. He comes from a family of love for music in which Shaynea started when he was 3 years old with percussion then moving to producing his own music. DJ Shaynea started touring locally at the age of 8 furthering his music career collaborating and training with Odo Sound, Elevate Event & Deep Impact Entertainment. His father grew up in the Austin area, known as the "Live Music Capital of the World", and his mother's home is New Orleans, known for its Jazz. His sister, also 15, known as Lil Miss Sound and Lights, production and tour manager. His other sister, 12, helps with crowd control.

DJ Shaynea will be performing on the Austin Statesman Theater Stage for Bat Fest, in which the bridge fills with vendors and people during the festival located at 100 South Congress Ave bridge in Austin. The Event is presented by Roadway Productions, a locally family owned business, on August 27, 2022 from 4pm to midnight. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.roadwayevents.com/event/bat-fest/ .

Bat Fest is proud to bring DJ Shaynea to stage for the second time in three years. What will you see at Bat Fest this year? 1.5 Million Mexican Free-tailed bats emerging from under the bridge at dusk, 2 stages with live music, more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, delicious food and drinks, children activities, bat costume contest and other bat themed activities.

You can hear DJ Shaynea's tracks on his

SoundCloud @ www.soundcloud.com/djshaynea , (ShaLu)

ITunes - DJ Shaynea

and IHeart Radio @ https://www.iheart.com/artist/dj-shaynea-31790546/

Check out more of his and his band's current and future events on DJ Shaynea's Instagram &

Facebook @ www.facebook.com/Djshaynea ,

Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/djshaynea/?hl=en

DJShaynea & YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBKSjoco7ahjCVwLHaRCdrg

Check DJ Shaynea out at Bat Fest 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbUSSlw0ZYU

