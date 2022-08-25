Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: September 7, 2022
Presentation time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: September 12, 2022
Presentation time: 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET

The presentations will be available as live webcasts accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
David.Rubin@flex.com

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
Mark.Plungy@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)
New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301612666.html

SOURCE Flex

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.