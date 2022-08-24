Skanska upgrades the A46 road in the Midlands region, UK, for GBP 345M, about SEK 4.3 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with National Highways to upgrade a 6.6 kilometer stretch of the A46 Newark Bypass in the Midlands region, UK. The contract is worth GBP 345M, about SEK 4.3 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the third quarter 2022.

The project will deliver a dual carriageway A46 Bypass, providing two lanes in each direction, between the Farndon and Winthorpe junctions. Works will also include the construction of a new five-arm roundabout at Winthorpe and traffic lights at Farndon junction to improve traffic flows during peak hours. A new bridge will be built over the A1, and a flyover installed at Cattle Market.

The A46 Newark Bypass is an important route connecting the M1 and Leicester to the A1 and central Lincolnshire. This project will provide a more reliable and resilient road network.

Skanska will begin design works in 2022. Subject to Development Consent being granted, construction work on site will start in 2025 and the scheme is due to open for traffic in 2028.

