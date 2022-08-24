Nova Space Professional Program Receives Three Highly Coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards For Excellence In Learning And Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary, Nova Space, won three 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for its premier workforce-development programs for space professionals. Announced on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Nova Space Professional Program received highly coveted Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in:

Best Advanced in Custom Content – Gold Best Advanced in Competencies and Skills Development – Bronze Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program – Bronze

The Award-Winning Space Professional Development Program from Nova Space bridges the global space industry gaps by offering virtual, asynchronous, and interactive courses to individuals from all backgrounds and to organizations that want to provide employee training and education. This program is designed to give confidence to these individuals and organizations through in-depth course modules based closely on government and industry standards and requirements. As a result, it progressively increases and standardizes the level of space industry knowledge for individuals and organizations.

By offering digital credentials that reference a learner's demonstrated mastery and application of skills, the Nova Space Professional Program is making it easier for organizations to source, train, and upskill the talent necessary to keep pace with the massive growth in the industry.

For Nova Space, these awards represent a giant leap forward for the space industry in terms of quality learning outcomes and scalability to address the thousands of open positions regularly unfilled due to a talent shortage. Before the release of the space professional course, alternative solutions in the market all suffered from low student throughput at face-to-face events. In addition, new rudimentary online solutions are limited and don't present research-backed e-learning instructional design methods, instead primarily presenting information in a slide deck or video lectures.

"Winning three Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards with our first major product release at Nova Space is quite an achievement. These awards are highly coveted by learning and development professionals from every industry," said Christopher Allen, COO of Nova Space and CSO of Allen Interactions.

The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

About Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc. has been assisting small to medium-sized businesses by investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

About Nova Space, Inc.

Nova Space, Inc. is a professional-development company aimed at bridging the space industry's skills gap by offering virtual, asynchronous, and interactive space professional courseware to individuals from all backgrounds and to organizations that want to enhance their recruiting, training, and retention efforts to become more efficient and proficient within the growing space ecosystem. Learn more by visiting novaspaceinc.com and view our demonstration video.

About Allen Interactions

Allen Interactions is a top learning solutions provider, creating Meaningful, Memorable and Motivational learning experiences to meet organizational business goals. With a focus on developing performance-driven learning events backed by the best instructional design and technologies, Allen Interactions is devoted to learning strategy consulting services and delivering innovative e-learning, gaming, mobile, and blended learning solutions that assist top-performing organizations.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, it conducts studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, and Leadership Development. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Learn more by visiting www.brandonhall.com.

