Day One Beverages Announces Thomas Salaba to Board of Directors

Day One Beverages strengthens its advisory board with the appointment of beverage expert Thomas Salaba

VENICE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day One Beverages , a natural CBD Sparkling Water and wellness brand, has appointed Thomas Salaba to its Board of Directors. Salaba, a 30-year veteran in the beverage business sector, brings extensive expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and retail strategy to Day One Beverages.

"We couldn't be more excited and honored to have Tom joining our team. Tom's prolific career at Anheuser-Busch and nearly 40 years of experience building beverage brands will support Day One's hyper-aggressive distribution and marketing goals. Tom's reputation in the industry speaks for itself and we both look forward to bringing this Golden Case opportunity to best-in-class distributors across the country," shares Chris Clifford, Founder & CEO of Day One Beverages.

To scale and elevate Day One Beverages, the brand has officially welcomed Salaba as a prominent advisory member who comes with experience within every discipline of the beverage industry, including a 25-year career at Anheuser-Busch, Inc. With decades of beverage experience, a rolodex of cultivated beverage industry relationships, and previous renowned mentors, including August A. Busch III and IV, Salaba brings forward a sharp and intense skillset to heighten Day One's brand vision, mission, and company-wide goals.

"I was drawn to Day One because I believe in the intrinsic benefits of CBD. The Day One CBD Sparkling Water is a refreshing way to deliver those benefits. Day One is a pioneer in CBD-infused beverages, and its growth will constitute the new 'golden case' in the beverage distribution network. I can't wait to engage potential distributors once again with a new category leader option," states Tom Salaba, the new member of Day One Beverage's Board of Advisory.

About Day One:

Day One is on a mission to democratize CBD, ensuring it's affordable, accessible, and delivered simply. Each 12oz can includes 20mg of CBD, zero calories, 0% sugar and 100% natural fruit juice, to deliver a balanced and refreshing sparkling citrus drink for any occasion. Day One Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit round out the brand's first flavors, with additional offerings planned in 2023. Day One is available with an SRP of $2.99 per 12oz can. Day One also offers 12-packs at $35.99 through their direct-to-consumer website DrinkDayOne.com. For additional information and to purchase, please visit DrinkDayOne.com and be sure to follow Day One on Instagram @DrinkDayOne .

