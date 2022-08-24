BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 29, 2022 and provided a financial outlook for fiscal 2023.

"During my first sixty days I've spent considerable time in restaurants with our operators, exchanging ideas on how to make our operations more efficient, improve the guest experience, and grow the core business," said Kevin Hochman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Brinker International. "We're making quick interventions to better offset the tough inflationary headwinds and build sales momentum in the near term, as we work to meaningfully improve our four-wall economics and better position our business for long term sustainable and profitable growth."

Fiscal 2022 Highlights - Fourth Quarter

Brinker International reported Company sales of $987.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $990.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2021, the fourth quarter and fiscal year included an additional operating week resulting in an increase of approximately $70 million to Total revenues and $0.34 to Net income per diluted share.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $44.7 million as compared to $100.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating income, as a percentage of Total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 4.4% as compared to 10.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. This decrease was primarily due to higher commodity costs, restaurant expenses, the impact of the additional operating week in fiscal 2021 and increased restaurant labor costs.

Restaurant operating margin, as a percentage of Company sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 10.3% as compared to 16.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income per diluted share, on a GAAP basis, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.90 as compared to $1.58 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 including the impact of the additional operating week.

Net income per diluted share, excluding special items, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.15 as compared to $1.68 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 including the impact of the additional operating week.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $100.2 million as compared to $144.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For comparable restaurant sales details and non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations section of this release.

Comparable Restaurant Sales(1)



Q4:22 vs 21

FY:22 vs 21 Brinker 3.1 %

12.3 % Chili's 0.3 %

8.6 % Maggiano's 30.1 %

53.0 %





(1) Comparable Restaurant Sales include restaurants that have been in operation for more than 18 months. Restaurants temporarily closed 14 days or more are excluded from comparable restaurant sales. Percentage amounts are calculated based on the comparable periods year-over-year.





Average Weekly Sales

The following table consists of average weekly Company sales per restaurant for all Company-owned restaurants. The amounts are presented in thousands:



Fourth Quarter

2022

2021

2020

2019 Brinker $ 64.0

$ 63.3

$ 38.4

$ 61.9 Chili's $ 59.5

$ 60.3

$ 37.8

$ 56.9 Maggiano's $ 163.6

$ 126.2

$ 50.7

$ 152.4

Financial Metrics



Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance Company sales $ 987.4

$ 990.9

$ (3.5)

$ 3,712.1

$ 3,279.0

$ 433.1 Total revenues $ 1,021.5

$ 1,008.6

$ 12.9

$ 3,804.1

$ 3,337.8

$ 466.3























Operating income $ 44.7

$ 100.6

$ (55.9)

$ 159.5

$ 199.3

$ (39.8) Operating income as a percentage of Total

revenues 4.4 %

10.0 %

(5.6) %

4.2 %

6.0 %

(1.8) % Restaurant operating margin, non-GAAP(1) $ 101.4

$ 167.2

$ (65.8)

$ 407.2

$ 444.5

$ (37.3) Restaurant operating margin as a percentage

of Company sales, non-GAAP(1) 10.3 %

16.9 %

(6.6) %

11.0 %

13.6 %

(2.6) % Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP(1) $ 100.2

$ 144.3

$ (44.1)

$ 355.1

$ 368.5

$ (13.4)























Net income per diluted share $ 0.90

$ 1.58

$ (0.68)

$ 2.58

$ 2.83

$ (0.25) Net income per diluted share, excluding

special items, non-GAAP(1) $ 1.15

$ 1.68

$ (0.53)

$ 3.09

$ 3.12

$ (0.03)





(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations section below for more details.





Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

We anticipate the following for fiscal 2023. The uncertainties created by current macroeconomic conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.9 - $4.0 billion ;

Net income per diluted share, excluding special items, is expected to be in the range of $2.45 - $2.85 ;

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $155 - $165 million ;

Weighted average shares are expected to be in the range of 44 - 45 million.

We are unable to reliably forecast special items without unreasonable effort. As such, we do not present a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Operating Performance

Segment Performance

The table below presents selected financial information (in millions, except as noted) related to our segments' operational performance for the thirteen week period ended June 29, 2022 and the fourteen week period ended June 30, 2021:



Chili's

Maggiano's

Fourth Quarter

Variance

Fourth Quarter

Variance

2022

2021



2022

2021

Company sales $ 876.9

$ 898.7

$ (21.8)

$ 110.5

$ 92.2

$ 18.3 Franchise and other revenues 27.3

15.3

12.0

6.8

2.4

4.4 Total revenues $ 904.2

$ 914.0

$ (9.8)

$ 117.3

$ 94.6

$ 22.7























Company restaurant expenses(1) $ 787.5

$ 745.2

$ 42.3

$ 98.4

$ 78.4

$ 20.0 Company restaurant expenses as a % of

Company sales 89.8 %

82.9 %

6.9 %

89.0 %

85.0 %

4.0 %























Operating income (loss) $ 59.5

$ 125.7

$ (66.2)

$ 14.1

$ 10.7

$ 3.4 Operating income (loss) as a % of Total

revenues 6.6 %

13.8 %

(7.2) %

12.0 %

11.3 %

0.7 %























Restaurant operating margin - non-

GAAP(2) $ 89.4

$ 153.5

$ (64.1)

$ 12.1

$ 13.8

$ (1.7) Restaurant operating margin as a % of

Company sales - non-GAAP(2) 10.2 %

17.1 %

(6.9) %

11.0 %

15.0 %

(4.0) %





(1) Company restaurant expenses includes Food and beverage costs, Restaurant labor and Restaurant expenses, and excludes Depreciation and amortization, General and administrative and Other (gains) and charges. (2) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations section below for more details.





Chili's

Chili's Company sales decreased primarily due to the impact of the additional operating week in the prior year and lower To-Go sales, partially offset by dining room sales growth, the acquisition of 68 restaurants in fiscal 2022 previously owned by franchisees and higher delivery sales.

Chili's Franchise and other revenues increased primarily due to incremental gift card breakage resulting from a change in estimate.

Chili's Company restaurant expenses, as a percentage of Company sales, increased primarily due to higher commodity costs, sales deleverage, advertising, utilities expenses, rent expenses and increased restaurant labor costs including wage rates. These increases were partially offset by lower manager bonuses.

Maggiano's

Maggiano's Company sales increased primarily due to higher dining room and banquet sales, partially offset by the impact of the additional operating week in the prior year.

Maggiano's Company restaurant expenses, as a percentage of Company sales, increased primarily due to higher commodity costs, restaurant labor costs, manager bonuses and supervision expenses.

Income Taxes

On a GAAP basis, the effective income tax rate was a benefit of 18.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 which is lower than the statutory rate of 21.0% due to leverage of the FICA tip tax credit. Excluding the impact of special items, the effective income tax rate was a benefit of 5.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Webcast Information

Investors and interested parties are invited to listen to today's conference call, as management will provide further details of the quarter and business updates. The call will be broadcast live on Brinker's website today, August 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. CDT:

http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q4-2022-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call

For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available shortly thereafter and will remain on Brinker's website until at least the end of the day September 7, 2022.

Additional financial information, including statements of income which detail operations excluding special items, franchise and other revenues, and comparable restaurant sales trends by brand, is also available on Brinker's website under the Financial Information section of the Investor tab.

Forward Calendar

SEC Form 10-K for the fiscal 2022 filing on or before August 29, 2022

Earnings release call for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on November 2, 2022

Non-GAAP Measures

Brinker management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures in this release provides investors with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables below.

About Brinker

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's Italian Classics™. Founded by Norman Brinker in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making people feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements and tables contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only based on our current plans and expectations as of the date such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from those projected in forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on our operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in Ukraine and related disruptions on our business including consumer demand, costs, product mix, our strategic initiatives, our and our partners' supply chains, operations, technology and assets, and our financial performance; the impact of competition; changes in consumer preferences; consumer perception of food safety; reduced consumer discretionary spending; unfavorable publicity; governmental regulations; the Company's ability to meet its business strategy plan; loss of key management personnel; failure to hire and retain high-quality restaurant management and team members; the impact of social media or other unfavorable publicity; reliance on technology and third party delivery providers; failure to protect the security of data of our guests and team members; product availability and supply chain disruptions; regional business and economic conditions; volatility in consumer, commodity, transportation, labor, currency and capital markets; litigation; franchisee success; technology failures; failure to protect our intellectual property; outsourcing; impairment of goodwill or assets; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; downgrades in credit ratings; changes in estimates regarding our assets; actions of activist shareholders; adverse weather conditions; terrorist acts; health epidemics or pandemics (such as COVID-19); and tax reform; as well as the risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Week

Period Ended

Fourteen Week

Period Ended

Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

Fifty-Three Week

Period Ended

June 29, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 29, 2022

June 30, 2021 Revenues













Company sales $ 987.4

$ 990.9

$ 3,712.1

$ 3,279.0 Franchise and other revenues(1) 34.1

17.7

92.0

58.8 Total revenues 1,021.5

1,008.6

3,804.1

3,337.8 Operating costs and expenses













Food and beverage costs 291.1

261.5

1,048.5

867.8 Restaurant labor 338.7

333.6

1,288.1

1,108.2 Restaurant expenses 256.2

228.6

968.3

858.5 Depreciation and amortization 41.3

38.2

164.4

150.2 General and administrative 35.3

40.6

144.1

134.8 Other (gains) and charges(2) 14.2

5.5

31.2

19.0 Total operating costs and expenses 976.8

908.0

3,644.6

3,138.5 Operating income 44.7

100.6

159.5

199.3 Interest expenses 11.3

13.1

46.1

56.2 Other income, net (0.6)

(0.9)

(1.8)

(2.1) Income before income taxes 34.0

88.4

115.2

145.2 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (6.2)

13.4

(2.4)

13.6 Net income $ 40.2

$ 75.0

$ 117.6

$ 131.6















Basic net income per share $ 0.92

$ 1.64

$ 2.62

$ 2.89















Diluted net income per share $ 0.90

$ 1.58

$ 2.58

$ 2.83















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 43.8

45.8

44.8

45.5















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.6

47.6

45.6

46.6















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments(3) $ (0.5)

$ 0.4

$ (0.6)

$ 1.5 Other comprehensive income (loss) (0.5)

0.4

(0.6)

1.5 Comprehensive income $ 39.7

$ 75.4

$ 117.0

$ 133.1





(1) Franchise and other revenues include franchise gift card breakage, royalties, Maggiano's banquet service charge income, delivery income, digital entertainment revenue, franchise and development fees, gift card equalization, franchise advertising fees, merchandise income and gift card discount costs from third-party gift card sales. (2) Other (gains) and charges included in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) included (in millions):



Thirteen Week

Period Ended

Fourteen Week

Period Ended

Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

Fifty-Three Week

Period Ended

June 29, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 29, 2022

June 30, 2021 Restaurant impairment charges $ 8.3

$ 0.5

$ 8.3

$ 3.0 Restaurant closure charges 2.0

0.2

3.7

2.4 Enterprise system implementation costs 1.0

—

2.4

— Remodel-related costs 0.9

0.5

4.9

2.3 COVID-19 related charges 0.3

0.2

0.5

3.3 Loss from natural disasters, net of (insurance recoveries) 0.3

0.9

1.1

2.9 Lease contingencies 0.2

2.2

3.1

2.2 Acquisition-related costs, net 0.1

—

1.6

— Other 1.1

1.0

5.6

2.9

$ 14.2

$ 5.5

$ 31.2

$ 19.0

(3) Represents the unrealized impact of translating the financial statements of our Canadian restaurants from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. This amount is not included in Net income and would only be realized upon disposition of these restaurants.

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)



June 29,

2022

June 30,

2021 ASSETS





Total current assets $ 201.2

$ 207.2 Net property and equipment 816.7

774.8 Operating lease assets 1,160.5

1,007.4 Deferred income taxes, net 62.5

50.9 Other assets 243.5

234.6 Total assets $ 2,484.4

$ 2,274.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Total current liabilities $ 558.0

$ 571.6 Long-term debt and finance leases, less current installments 989.1

917.9 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,151.1

1,006.7 Other liabilities 54.3

82.0 Total shareholders' deficit (268.1)

(303.3) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 2,484.4

$ 2,274.9

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

Fifty-Three Week

Period Ended

June 29, 2022

June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 117.6

$ 131.6 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 164.4

150.2 Restructure and impairment charges 20.3

9.8 Stock-based compensation 18.6

16.4 Net loss on disposal of assets 3.4

1.8 Other 3.0

3.7 Changes in assets and liabilities (75.1)

56.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 252.2

369.7 Cash flows from investing activities





Payments for property and equipment (150.3)

(94.0) Payments for franchise restaurant acquisitions (106.6)

— Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions, net of related expenses 20.5

— Proceeds from note receivable 2.1

1.5 Proceeds from sale of assets 0.1

1.6 Net cash used in investing activities (234.2)

(90.9) Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings on revolving credit facility 720.5

43.4 Payments on revolving credit facility (620.5)

(345.0) Purchases of treasury stock (100.9)

(4.2) Payments on long-term debt (23.7)

(20.0) Payments for debt issuance costs (3.1)

(2.2) Payments of dividends (1.1)

(1.5) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock 0.4

30.7 Net cash used in financing activities (28.4)

(298.8) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (10.4)

(20.0) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23.9

43.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13.5

$ 23.9

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Restaurant Summary













Fiscal 2022 New Openings

Total Restaurants Open

at June 29, 2022

Total Restaurants Open

at June 30, 2021



Fourth Quarter

Openings

Fiscal Year

Openings Company-owned restaurants















Chili's domestic(1) 1,131

1,064



2

5 Chili's international 5

5



—

— Maggiano's domestic 52

52



—

— Total Company-owned 1,188

1,121



2

5 Franchise restaurants















Chili's domestic(1) 101

171



1

2 Chili's international 359

354



3

12 Maggiano's domestic 2

2



—

— Total franchise 462

527



4

14 Total Company-owned and franchise















Chili's domestic 1,232

1,235



3

7 Chili's international 364

359



3

12 Maggiano's domestic 54

54



—

— Total 1,650

1,648



6

19





(1) During fiscal 2022, we acquired 68 Chili's restaurants previously owned by franchisees. The acquisition of these restaurants is not reflected in the Fourth Quarter Openings or Full Year Openings totals as these are existing restaurant locations transitioning ownership. These acquired restaurants are included in the total restaurants open at June 29, 2022 within the total for Company-owned restaurants Chili's domestic.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATIONS Comparable Restaurant Sales Q4 22 and Q4 21



Comparable Restaurant Sales(1)

Price Impact

Mix-Shift(2)

Traffic

Q4:22 vs 21

Q4:21 vs 20

Q4:22 vs 21

Q4:21 vs 20

Q4:22 vs 21

Q4:21 vs 20

Q4:22 vs 21

Q4:21 vs 20 Company-owned 3.1 %

65.4 %

5.2 %

0.3 %

2.3 %

12.5 %

(4.4) %

52.6 % Chili's 0.3 %

59.8 %

5.2 %

0.2 %

0.8 %

8.4 %

(5.7) %

51.2 % Maggiano's 30.1 %

147.9 %

5.1 %

1.5 %

7.1 %

64.7 %

17.9 %

81.7 % Franchise(3) 17.4 %

104.6 %























U.S. 2.0 %

84.9 %























International 28.7 %

159.1 %























Chili's domestic(4) 0.1 %

62.1 %























System-wide(5) 5.2 %

69.8 %

























FY 22 and FY 21



Comparable Restaurant Sales(1)

Price Impact

Mix-Shift(2)

Traffic

FY:22 vs 21

FY:21 vs 20

FY:22 vs 21

FY:21 vs 20

FY:22 vs 21

FY:21 vs 20

FY:22 vs 21

FY:21 vs 20 Company-owned 12.3 %

5.1 %

3.3 %

0.6 %

4.7 %

(4.3) %

4.3 %

8.8 % Chili's 8.6 %

8.3 %

3.3 %

0.4 %

2.6 %

(2.6) %

2.7 %

10.5 % Maggiano's 53.0 %

(19.8) %

2.9 %

2.3 %

16.4 %

(7.7) %

33.7 %

(14.4) % Franchise(3) 19.2 %

12.5 %























U.S. 7.5 %

13.8 %























International 28.9 %

9.7 %























Chili's domestic(4) 8.3 %

8.9 %























System-wide(5) 13.2 %

6.0 %





























(1) Comparable Restaurant Sales include all restaurants that have been in operation for more than 18 months. Restaurants temporarily closed 14 days or more are excluded from Comparable Restaurant Sales. Percentage amounts are calculated based on the comparable periods year-over-year. (2) Mix-Shift is calculated as the year-over-year percentage change in Company sales resulting from the change in menu items ordered by guests. (3) Chili's and Maggiano's franchise sales generated by franchisees are not included in Total revenues in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited); however, we generate royalty revenues and advertising fees based on franchisee revenues, where applicable. We believe presenting Franchise Comparable Restaurant Sales provides investors relevant information regarding total brand performance. (4) Chili's domestic Comparable Restaurant Sales percentages are derived from sales generated by Company-owned and franchise-operated Chili's restaurants in the United States. (5) System-wide Comparable Restaurant Sales are derived from sales generated by Chili's and Maggiano's Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants.

Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Special Items (in millions, except per share amounts)

Brinker believes excluding special items from its financial results provides investors with a clearer perspective of the Company's ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.





Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year

Q4 22

EPS Q4 22

Q4 21

EPS Q4 21

FY 22

EPS FY 22

FY 21

EPS FY 21 Net income - GAAP $ 40.2

$ 0.90

$ 75.0

$ 1.58

$ 117.6

$ 2.58

$ 131.6

$ 2.83 Special items - Other (gains) and

charges(1) 14.2

0.32

5.5

0.12

31.2

0.68

19.0

0.41 Special items - Depreciation 0.1

0.00

0.2

0.00

0.5

0.01

0.6

0.01 Special items - Interest —

—

—

—

0.7

0.02

—

— Income tax effect related to

special items(2) (3.5)

(0.07)

(1.4)

(0.03)

(8.0)

(0.18)

(4.9)

(0.11) Special items, net of taxes 10.8

0.25

4.3

0.09

24.4

0.53

14.7

0.31 Adjustment for special tax items 0.2

0.00

0.7

0.01

(1.0)

(0.02)

(0.9)

(0.02) Net income, excluding special items -

Non-GAAP $ 51.2

$ 1.15

$ 80.0

$ 1.68

$ 141.0

$ 3.09

$ 145.4

$ 3.12

Reconciliation of Restaurant Operating Margin (in millions, except percentages)

Q4 22



Chili's

Maggiano's

Brinker

Q4 22

Q4 21

Q4 22

Q4 21

Q4 22

Q4 21 Operating income - GAAP $ 59.5

$ 125.7

$ 14.1

$ 10.7

$ 44.7

$ 100.6 Operating income as a percentage of Total revenues 6.6 %

13.8 %

12.0 %

11.3 %

4.4 %

10.0 %























Operating income - GAAP $ 59.5

$ 125.7

$ 14.1

$ 10.7

$ 44.7

$ 100.6 Less: Franchise and other revenues (27.3)

(15.3)

(6.8)

(2.4)

(34.1)

(17.7) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 35.5

31.9

3.2

3.4

41.3

38.2 General and administrative 8.6

9.6

1.8

1.9

35.3

40.6 Other (gains) and charges 13.1

1.6

(0.2)

0.2

14.2

5.5 Restaurant operating margin - non-GAAP $ 89.4

$ 153.5

$ 12.1

$ 13.8

$ 101.4

$ 167.2 Restaurant operating margin as a percentage of Company sales 10.2 %

17.1 %

11.0 %

15.0 %

10.3 %

16.9 %

Fiscal 2022



Chili's

Maggiano's

Brinker

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY 21

FY 22

FY 21 Operating income - GAAP $ 241.0

$ 312.2

$ 41.0

$ 6.5

$ 159.5

$ 199.3 Operating income as a percentage of Total revenues 7.1 %

10.2 %

9.7 %

2.3 %

4.2 %

6.0 %























Operating income - GAAP $ 241.0

$ 312.2

$ 41.0

$ 6.5

$ 159.5

$ 199.3 Less: Franchise and other revenues (74.2)

(54.2)

(17.8)

(4.6)

(92.0)

(58.8) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 139.8

124.3

13.4

13.8

164.4

150.2 General and administrative 33.3

27.4

8.0

5.8

144.1

134.8 Other (gains) and charges 23.3

12.7

0.0

1.4

31.2

19.0 Restaurant operating margin - non-GAAP $ 363.2

$ 422.4

$ 44.6

$ 22.9

$ 407.2

$ 444.5 Restaurant operating margin as a percentage of Company sales 11.0 %

14.1 %

11.0 %

8.4 %

11.0 %

13.6 %

























Restaurant operating margin is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of financial performance. Restaurant operating margin is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall Company performance and profitability because this measure does not directly accrue benefit to the shareholders due to the nature of costs excluded.

We define Restaurant operating margin as Company sales less Food and beverage costs, Restaurant labor and Restaurant expenses. We believe this metric provides a more useful comparison between periods and enables investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues not related to food and beverage sales at Company-owned restaurants, corporate General and administrative expenses, Depreciation and amortization, and Other (gains) and charges. Restaurant operating margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

Brinker believes presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of our operating performance, excluding the impacts of financing costs, capital expenditures and special items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Operating income before Depreciation and amortization and Other (gains) and charges.



Fourth Quarter

Fiscal Year

Q4 22

Q4 21

Q4 22

Q4 21 Operating income - GAAP $ 44.7

$ 100.6

$ 159.5

$ 199.3 Depreciation and amortization 41.3

38.2

164.4

150.2 Other (gains) and charges 14.2

5.5

31.2

19.0 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 100.2

$ 144.3

$ 355.1

$ 368.5



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in millions)

Brinker believes presenting free cash flow provides a useful measure to evaluate the cash flow available for reinvestment after considering the capital requirements and expenditures of our business operations.



Fifty-Two Week

Period Ended

June 29, 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 252.2 Capital expenditures (150.3) Free cash flow - non-GAAP $ 101.9



