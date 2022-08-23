OneAmerica® Associates Give 2,000+ Service Hours Nationally

Weeklong event benefits 22 community nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® continues a nine-year tradition of dedicating a full week of volunteer service to its local communities. Nearly 700 associates will assist nonprofits during the annual Week of Caring.

From Maine to southern California, associates of OneAmerica will provide more than 2,000 hours through 24 combined in-person and virtual volunteer activities in five states.

"What started as a local community event has grown into a national tradition, celebrating our culture of caring," said Jen Pittman, vice president of Community Affairs at OneAmerica. "We invest in our communities in many ways throughout the year. During Week of Caring, we contribute our time and energy to make a meaningful difference for nonprofit organizations across the country."

Most of the volunteer opportunities are in communities in which OneAmerica associates work, although associates also volunteer for virtual activities benefitting national organizations. Twelve volunteer sites are in Indianapolis. Other cities that will benefit from the community investment include: Appleton, Wisconsin; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Portland, Maine; and San Diego, California.

Week of Caring is conducted in collaboration with many nonprofit organizations, such as Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. This year, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Damar Services are new volunteer opportunities in Indianapolis, and the San Diego Rescue Mission has collaborated with OneAmerica as an additional site in Southern California. Associates will make and donate blankets for the Little Red Door. In conjunction with the Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, 4,000 children's books were donated to the United Way readUP program, a literacy initiative. The books will be distributed in Indianapolis during the Week of Caring. Virtual volunteer opportunities are also available through the Red Cross and the Alzheimer's Association.

Week of Caring is part of a broader associate-driven philanthropy effort that also includes the company's annual giving campaign. The OneAmerica Cares Giving Campaign starts in September and runs through mid-October. Last year, the campaign raised $823,000 to invest back into communities.

In 2014, OneAmerica became the first organization in central Indiana to devote an entire week to volunteer service. Each year provides associates the opportunity to collaborate with their colleagues in an immersive, community-focused effort that benefits others. The public can follow associates in action at the activities by following #OneAmericaCares on social media channels.

