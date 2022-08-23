Enhabit Home Health & Hospice announces participation in upcoming investor meetings

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced its participation in the following events:

Jefferies Nashville Bus Tour on Aug. 31, 2022

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Sept. 8, 2022

Enhabit's President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Jacobsmeyer and Chief Financial Officer Crissy Carlisle will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://investors.ehab.com.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what's possible for patient care in the home. The company's team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 251 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

Investor relations contact

Jennifer Hills

jennifer.hills@ehab.com

469-621-6496

Media contact

Erin Volbeda

media@ehab.com

972-338-5141

